CTC (Cinema Technology Community) Announces One Community Day 2022, Free Online Event for Global Cinema Industry

Image courtesy: CTC (Cinema Technology Community)

Nonprofit independent trade organization CTC (Cinema Technology Community) announced Monday its second one-day online event “One Community Day 2022.”

The event will be held both in person as part of the UK Cinema Association’s forthcoming spring conference and live streaming online on Wednesday, April 6. Access to the live stream will be free for industry professionals, starting at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Standard Time.

The day’s keynote talks, interviews, and presentations will cover issues including cybersecurity, event cinema presentation quality, engaging audiences with technology, and 3D. The day will end with a taping of CTC’s podcast In the Pub with Mike Bradbury.

Cinema professionals can sign up for CTC’s One Community Day online by visiting www.onecommunityday.com.

One Community Day 2022 forms the final part of CTC’s two-year Covid Response Program, which has supported the global industry throughout the crisis by providing educational and networking opportunities to its global membership.

“Two years ago we launched our Community Membership Scheme, providing industry professionals with free access to the wide range of deliverables produced by CTC, including white papers, video seminars, magazines, podcasts, audio interviews, and much more,” CTC President Richard Mitchell said in a company press release. “As the industry emerges from the pandemic and we see audiences returning to cinemas around the world, our second One Community Day completes our support package by bringing the industry together again, to learn and network.”