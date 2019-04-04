D-Box and Galaxy Theatres Build on Their Parnership With New Recliner Seats in Las Vegas

PRESS RELEASE

MONTREAL, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — D-BOX Technologies Inc. (D-BOX) (TSX:DBO) and Galaxy Theatres have signed another agreement to install recliner motion seats in their brand new theatre in Boulevard Mall in Las Vegas.



This brings the total number of D-BOX screens with Galaxy to seven with the first screen having been installed in Cannery Theatre in North Las Vegas back in 2009.

D-BOX is widely recognized as a pioneer of immersive motion technology having launched the experience 10 years ago. Today, the worldwide organization has become an provider of immersive experience for Hollywood blockbusters, video games, racing simulators, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment venues, and more.

“As a long-time partner and one of the first chains to believe in the full potential of D-BOX ten years ago, we are extremely proud to collaborate with Galaxy Theatres once again,” states Claude Mc Master, President and CEO for D-BOX. “Their long-running commitment to provide a first-class entertainment experience fits well with our high-fidelity immersive motion systems.”

Las Vegas is a city known for its world-class entertainment, so it only makes sense that we include D-BOX in our new Luxury+ theatre at the Boulevard Mall,” adds Rafe Cohen, Galaxy Theatres president. “Their immersive technology has a well-deserved global reputation and will play a major role in our efforts to offer citizens and tourists of this great city a best-in-class theatrical destination.”