D-Box to Install 90 Motion-Control Seats at Five German Theaters

Image Courtesy of D-BOX

D-Box Technologies, ECCO Cine Supply and Service GMBH have announced the installation of 90 D-BOX motion-control seats, including 16 recliners, for seven screen at five different theaters in Germany. The installation should be complete by the end of September.

The installations will be done on two screens at Cinewood Kinocenter in Waldkraiburg; two screens at Lichtburg Center in Dinslaken; one screen at Regina Palast in Leipzig; one screen at Capitol Kino in Altenburg; and one screen at CiD Cinema in Döbeln.

“As a longstanding partner in sales, installation and technical support for D-Box products, ECCO has an in-depth understanding of the European market, of our technology and of the advantages it brings to exhibitors and moviegoers,” said Sébastien Mailhot, president and CEO of D-BOX, in a statement. “Their contribution to D-BOX’s success across Germany and Europe is unrivaled.”

“The pandemic is not over yet, but those exhibitors are highly encouraged with the status of the theatrical recovery in Germany and the accrued demand for the immersive, premium cinematic experience,” added Thomas Rüttgers, managing director at ECCO. “Given the big success of recent blockbusters and No time to die, the new James Bond film, being released soon, it was important for them to have those movie screens installed on time to capitalize on the long-awaited new release of a franchise that is already promised to a global success.”

To date, ECCO has installed over 160 D-BOX screens in Germany.