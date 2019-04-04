D-BOX Signs First Agreement with PVR Cinemas, Largest Exhibitor in India

PRESS RELEASE

Montreal, Quebec, April 3, 2019 – D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX:DBO), a world leader in immersive motion entertainment experiences and PVR Cinemas, the leading Indian cinema exhibition company, announced their first agreement which will see the addition of more than 400 D-BOX motion seats in 4 locations in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR. The installation is scheduled to start next fall in nine auditoriums and will include the company’s iconic motion seat and the comfort and luxury of D-BOX recliner motion seats.



Although their immersive experience has expanded all over the world, this initiative marks the company’s first foray into India. As one of the leading film markets in the world, it is expected to hit $3.7 billion by 2020 according to a report by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry*.



This new agreement underlines PVR Cinemas commitment to offer their customers an exceptional night out and comes at a time when more and more exhibitors are searching for exciting ways to entice customers and combat the popularity of streaming services. Over the years, the undeniable allure of the motion technology has proven to be a profitable addition to theatres interested in delivering extraordinary entertainment experiences.



“This new partnership with PVR Cinemas, the largest, premium film company in the country, comes as we celebrate our 10-year anniversary in the theatrical industry, so it’s even more special for us,” states Claude Mc Master, President and CEO of D-BOX. “Of course, we are always thrilled to introduce our celebrated motion technology to new audiences, but this is especially exciting because of the country’s infatuation with the moviegoing experience and renowned admiration for great stories.”



Mr. Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director, PVR Ltd. says, “Innovation rests at the core of our business and we are happy to launch India’s first D-BOX enabled motion seats. Our success lies in the trust of our patrons and partners on the brand and we are certain this new technology will ensure an exciting experience at the theatres.”

He further adds, “We congratulate D-BOX on their foray into India and wish them success on their endeavours.”



Mr. Gautam Dutta, CEO of PVR Cinemas commented, “We at PVR have always focussed on enhancing the experience of our patrons at the theatres. With this launch, we enable our audience in India to experience the globally popular D-BOX unique motion seat technology. In line with our business strategy, we aim to meet the demands of our discerning audience through innovation. We are very positive about the success of this technology and assure to continue with our efforts in bringing enhanced and entertaining cinematic experience at the theatres.”

‘’As part of our first step in the Indian market, D-BOX is looking forward to developing relationship with Bollywood studios to incorporate D-BOX Motion Code into their movies,’’ states Claude Mc Master. Indeed, Bollywood movies offers a great mix of action and dance which fits perfectly with the ability of D-BOX to put the moviegoers in the scene alongside the actors so they can feel all the action.

*SOURCE: HTTPS://WWW.STATISTA.COM/TOPICS/2140/FILM-INDUSTRY-IN-INDIA/



