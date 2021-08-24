Daniel Hahn Joins NCM as Senior VP, East Coast Sales

Daniel Hahn is joining cinema advertising network National CineMedia (NCM) as senior vice president, East Coast sales, effective September 1. The news was announced today.

Based in New York, Hahn will be responsible for sales strategy and revenue growth for NCM’s on-screen and integrated advertising offerings. He joins the company from Adobe, where he led sales for Ad Cloud TV, a software suite providing advertising agencies and brands the tools to develop and measure data-driven linear TV, household addressable TV, connected TV (CTV), over-the-top (OTT) and cross-screen investments. Prior to that, he worked for 16 years in a variety of leadership roles across Discovery’s portfolio of networks and digital platforms. He was an agency media buyer earlier in his career, serving in roles at Zenith and The Media Edge.

Mike Rosen, Chief Revenue Officer with National CineMedia (NCM), said, “As cinema audiences continue to come back at scale this summer, the timing is perfect for us to add more great sales leadership talent. Dan has extensive experience growing advertising revenue for a wide variety of screen formats. He will be instrumental in working with NCM’s national advertisers and their agencies as they once again include the big screen in their premium video mix, while extending brand awareness beyond the cinema using our integrated advertising products.”