DCDC’s Live Event Footprint Tops 800 Sites

Image Courtesy of Digital Cinema Distribution Coalition

The Digital Cinema Distribution Coalition (DCDC), which delivers digital theatrical experiences to cinemas across the U.S., announced that their live theatrical event footprint has surpassed 800 sites, better enabling theaters to deliver live events to customers.

DCDC’s network includes over 3,100 sites and 33,000-plus screens, with over 800 being able to host live theatrical events. Recent special events delivered to DCDC include the opening night fan event of Scream and concert film BTS Permission to Dance on Stage: Seoul. “We are thrilled to see DCDC continuing to expand its capability for live broadcast as we’ve been big users of the network and had great success with BTS earlier in the year” stated Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, domestic distributor of Permission to Dance. “We are working on an exciting slate of live projects which will all be available via DCDC.”

“Having the shared experience of live content is just one of the many reasons people want to get out and enjoy a big screen event and we will continue to aggressively grow this footprint to help better service the industry,” said Howard Kiedaish, CEO of DCDC.

The DCDC Network has distributed over 55 live events since its inception with plans to surpass 60 live events by the end of 2022. Live events distributed by the network include Q&As with film talent, esports competitions, concerts, and sporting events such as boxing, wrestling, and MMA. To facilitate the delivery of live events, DCDC has made available the Kencast decoder; alternatively, GDC and Dolby servers have software upgrades that enable a projector to handle live content without extra equipment.