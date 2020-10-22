Demon Slayer the Movie: Infinite Train Sets New Japan Opening Weekend Record with $43.8M

It took 17 years, but the Japanese box office opening record was crushed this past weekend—during a pandemic, no less.

Demon Slayer the Movie: Infinite Train started with 4.62 billion yen, equivalent to approximately $44 million USD. That was the biggest film debut globally this past weekend, despite only premiering in a single market.

Demon more than doubled Japan’s previous opening weekend, 2003’s The Matrix Reloaded with $20.8 million. Among its fellow animated titles, Demon also crushed Japan’s previous animated opening weekend record, 2019’s Frozen II with $17.8 million.

Demon earned more than seven times the previous best post-pandemic opening in Japan, the $5.8 million debut of July’s local title From Today, It’s My Turn: The Movie.

Iin all of 2019, not only did nothing come even remotely close to Demon‘s $43.8 million opening in Japan, only five films debuted with weekends even above $10 million. Four were American films, led by the aforementioned Frozen II as the top opening of the year with $17.8 million, while Detective Conan: The Fist of Blue Sapphire earned the top opening among local titles with $13.0 million.

Compared to the two other biggest post-pandemic releases, Demon fell a bit shy of Tenet‘s $53 million global opening weekend—but that film debuted in 41 markets, rather than just one. (And the U.S. wasn’t even one of those 41 markets.) China’s The Eight Hundred has earned the largest post-pandemic global weekend so far with $161 million from China alone, although China’s population is 11.3x larger than Japan’s.

Distributed in Japan by Aniplex, Demon Slayer the Movie: Infinite Train is based on a popular manga comic book series published since 2016 and adapted into a 2019 anime television series, about a teenage boy in 1910s-era Japan who avenges his family’s death by—as the title suggests—slaying demons. The movie follows that lead character, Tanjiro Kamado, as he investigates a series of mysterious and supernatural disappearances on a train.