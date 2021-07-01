Howard Kiedaisch Named CEO at Digital Cinema Distribution Coalition, Replacing Randy Blotky

Image Courtesy of Digital Cinema Distribution Coalition

Digital Cinema Distribution Coalition (DCDC) has named film industry veteran Howard Kiedaisch as its CEO, effective July 7, 2021. Kiedaisch succeeds Randolph “Randy” Blotky, who stepped down from the role yesterday (June 30) after more than a decade with DCDC and eight years as CEO.

Kiedaisch most recently served as CEO of 4D immersive experience provider MediaMation, while also working for Luxin-Rio, which owns Arts Alliance Media (AAM) and other cinema technology assets. Before that, he spent nine years as CEO of AAM, where he oversaw the development of a global cinema software business that is now used on over 45,000 screens worldwide. He also previously worked as CFO for Universal Pictures International and as CEO at the theatrical versioning distribution company Motion Picture Solutions.

“With the dedicated support of the investors and industry partners, Randy and the DCDC team have created a valuable network from which we can continue to build an important platform that will serve the theatrical supply chain expanding the reach and diversity of content while also improving the efficiency,” said Kiedaisch in a statement. “Now, more than ever, it is necessary for distribution and exhibition to work closely together to benefit the industry and ultimately the end consumer.”

Since Blotky joined DCDC, the organization has expanded to serve over 60 content-providing customers and more than 370 theatrical exhibitors at nearly 3,000 sites with more than 32,000 screens in the U.S.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to nurture and lead DCDC as it has become the industry standard bearer for reliable, cost effective digital content delivery to theatres across the country,” said Blotky.

“Howard Kiedaisch’s many years of leadership and success in the cinema technology space made him a perfect match for DCDC and we are thrilled to welcome him as CEO,” added Cynthia Pierce, SVP, Facilities/Sight & Sound AMC and member of DCDC’s Board of Directors. “On behalf of the entire DCDC leadership team we thank Randy for his years of leadership and for guiding DCDC to its place as the industry leader in content distribution in the theatrical exhibition space.”