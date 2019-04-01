Digital Cinema Media Extends Unique X Partnership

PRESS RELEASE —

London – March 31st 2019

Unique X is delighted to announce a long term renewal agreement with the UK’s market leading cinema advertising company, Digital Cinema Media (DCM), for advertising and distribution services.

Utilizing Unique’s market leading Advertising Accord TM advertising management software, the technology platform integrates and fully automates the advertising workflow from DCM’s Campaign Planner and Sales Booking system, for campaign delivery, directly into each individual cinema’s scheduled showtimes.

The DCM-Unique network will continue to provide over 100,000 advertising playlists to the UK Exhibition industry on a weekly basis. With DCP content delivered to cinema sites over Unique’s Movie Transit network, the solution works and interfaces with all brands of cinema theatre management system and projection equipment.

“Over the past 10 years we have been able to build and refine a wide-ranging solution for DCM to support the significant growth of their advertising business in terms of both brand count and revenue, addressing both the needs of their Advertiser and Exhibition partners. We are delighted to be able to renew our strategic partnership and support DCM’s ambitions for continued market innovation and targeted on screen advertising,” commented Phil Morris, Chief Commercial Officer at Unique X.

Paul Maloney, COO of DCM, added: “Unique X is a key partner for us in evolving our business. We’ve worked together to streamline processes for our employees and better support our advertiser and exhibitor partners. We’re looking forward to developing our collaborative partnership to continue to deliver innovative solutions for the cinema advertising industry. “