Disney Announces Massive 2019-21 Slate, Now With Fox Films

Avatar 2, X-Men, Kingsmen, and a West Side Story remake will all be subsumed under Disney, the studio’s new release schedule announced today.

Disney already had the biggest and highest-grossing movie schedule of any studio over the next two years, and that was before their acquisition of Fox last month.

Today, the new behemoth company announced their tentative upcoming slate for the next few years, with Fox now included. This likely renders the enlarged Disney untouchable as the #1 studio at the box office, both this year and next year — if not for years after that.

The biggest Disney movies this year remain, including the live-action Aladdin remake on May 24, Toy Story 4 on June 21, The Lion King 3D remake on July 19, Frozen 2 on November 22, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on December 20.

They’re now joined by such Fox releases as the new X-Men installment Dark Phoenix on June 7, Brad Pitt’s space drama Ad Astra on September 20, the thriller awards contender The Woman in the Window on October 4, and the animated Spies in Disguise on Christmas Day.

2020 continues the trend.

Disney will release the next Pixar movie Onward on March 6 as well as an another as-yet-untitled Pixar film on June 19, the live-action Mulan remake on March 27, two new Marvel movies with to-be-determined lead characters on May 1 and November 6, and Cruella — focusing on the villain of 101 Dalmatians from her point of view — on December 23.

Those are now joined by Fox releases including Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake on December 18, the third Kingsman action movie on February 14, and X-Men spinoff The New Mutants on April 3.

It doesn’t stop there. 2021 will include Avatar 2 on December 17, the sequel to the highest grossing movie globally of all time; Indiana Jones 5 on July 9; three new Marvel movies on February 12, May 7, and November 5; and a new Pixar release on June 18.

Similar story in 2022. There will be three new Marvel movies on February 18, May 6, and July 29; two new Pixar movies on March 18 and June 17, plus a new Star Wars movie on December 16.

Four Avatar sequels were announced for mid-December of 2021, 2023, 2025, and 2027. Three new Star Wars films — in addition to this December’s upcoming Skywalker — were also announced, for mid-December of 2022, 2024, and 2026.



That new Star Wars, their plots and titles not yet announced, will presumably be spinoffs in the style of Rogue One and Solo, since the “main chronology” films are expected to finally conclude with this December’s The Rise of Skywalker.