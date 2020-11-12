Box Office Archives: How Often Has a Studio Replaced Itself at Number One?

Diane Lane (left) stars as “Margaret Blackledge” and Kevin Costner (right) stars as “George Blackledge” in director Thomas Bezucha’s LET HIM GO, a Focus Features release. Credit : Kimberley French / Focus Features

How often does a distributor replace itself atop the box office?

In light Focus Features accomplishing the uncommon feat this past weekend, Boxoffice PRO combed through every weekend since 2000 and calculated the answer: on average, a distributor replaces itself atop the box office only about twice a year. In the last four years, it’s happened 10 times.

From newest to oldest, here are those 10 most recent examples, followed by a full list of all 43 such occurrences since 2000 at bottom.

November 6, 2020: Let Him Go replaces Come Play (Focus Features)

On Halloween weekend, horror title Come Play topped the box office with $3.1 million. The very next frame, thriller Let Him Go, based on the Larry Watson novel of the same name, claimed the lead with $4.0 million. This marked the first time that Focus Features ever accomplished the back-to-back feat—made possible by the delay of Disney’s Black Widow from November 6 to May 7, 2021.

August 16, 2019: Good Boys replaces Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Universal)

The action spinoff led for two weekends, earning $25.2 million in its sophomore frame before ceding the top spot to the R-rated comedy with $21.4 million. Universal’s The Purge replaced Fast & Furious 6 on June 7, 2013. The franchise’s next installment, F9, is scheduled for release May 28, 2021.

April 19, 2019: The Curse of La Llorona replaces Shazam! (Warner Bros.)

Warner Bros.’ Shazam! led for two weekends, earning $24.4 million through its sophomore frame, before the Conjuring franchise installment debuted with $26.3 million. Shazam: Fury of the Gods is scheduled for release June 2, 2023, while the Conjuring installment The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is scheduled for release June 4, 2021.

Courtesy: Universal

September 28, 2018: Night School replaces The House with a Clock in its Walls (Universal)

Family-friendly dark comedy Night School debuted with $26.6 million and was followed by the $27.2 million debut of the Kevin Hart-Tiffany Haddish comedy Night School. 2018 proved a good year for Universal, which earned more than $1 billion globally with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and would win the Academy Award for Best Picture for Green Book.

September 7, 2018: The Nun replaces Crazy Rich Asians (Warner Bros.)

The romantic comedy spent an impressive three weekends atop the box office, earning $21.9 million in its third frame, until being unseated by The Nun‘s $53.8 million debut. An untitled Nun sequel is in development, though a release date has not yet been officially announced. Crazy, which was the replacee in this case, had been the replacer mere weeks earlier…

August 17, 2018: Crazy Rich Asians replaces The Meg (Warner Bros.)

The shark thriller starring Jason Statham, who also starred as Deckard Shaw in the aforementioned Hobbs & Shaw, took a bite out of the box office with a $45.4 million debut. The next frame, the romantic comedy debuted with $26.5 million, the first of three straight chart-topping frames.

July 20, 2018: The Equalizer 2 replaces Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (Sony)

The animated comedy sequel opened with $44.0 million, after which the Denzel Washington action sequel debuted to $36.0 million. Hotel Transylvania 4 is scheduled for release August 6, 2021.

December 15, 2017: Star Wars: The Last Jedi replaces Coco (Disney)

Pixar’s animated tale spent three weekends at #1, with $18.4 million in its third frame, but of course it was no match for the biggest box office franchise of all time. The Star Wars sequel debuted with $220.0 million, at the time the second-biggest domestic opening of all time behind only predecessor The Force Awakens. (It now ranks fourth, behind Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, and Force.) Coco earned $734 thousand in an October 2020 re-release tied to Halloween.

October 27, 2017: Jigsaw replaces Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (Lionsgate)

Two frames before Halloween 2017, the comedy-horror film started with $21.2 million. Then, during the frame right before Halloween, the “actual” horror film and eighth installment in the Saw franchise cut to $16.6 million. The franchise’s ninth installment Spiral is set for release on May 21, 2021– the first film in the series to be released outside of October.

December 16, 2016: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story replaces Moana (Disney)

Disney’s animated musical starring the voice of Dwayne Johnson, who played Luke Hobbs in the aforementioned Hobbs & Shaw, spent three weekends atop the box office, including $18.5 million in its third frame. When the Star Wars spinoff began with $155.0 million, it began a run that culminated in its becoming the highest grossing film of the year domestically and second-biggest globally behind Captain America: Civil War.

All weekends when a distributor replaced itself at #1 at the box office, since 2000: