Box Office Archives: How Often Has a Studio Replaced Itself at Number One?

How often does a distributor replace itself atop the box office?
In light Focus Features accomplishing the uncommon feat this past weekend, Boxoffice PRO combed through every weekend since 2000 and calculated the answer: on average, a distributor replaces itself atop the box office only about twice a year. In the last four years, it’s happened 10 times.
From newest to oldest, here are those 10 most recent examples, followed by a full list of all 43 such occurrences since 2000 at bottom.
November 6, 2020: Let Him Go replaces Come Play (Focus Features)
On Halloween weekend, horror title Come Play topped the box office with $3.1 million. The very next frame, thriller Let Him Go, based on the Larry Watson novel of the same name, claimed the lead with $4.0 million. This marked the first time that Focus Features ever accomplished the back-to-back feat—made possible by the delay of Disney’s Black Widow from November 6 to May 7, 2021.
August 16, 2019: Good Boys replaces Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (Universal)
The action spinoff led for two weekends, earning $25.2 million in its sophomore frame before ceding the top spot to the R-rated comedy with $21.4 million. Universal’s The Purge replaced Fast & Furious 6 on June 7, 2013. The franchise’s next installment, F9, is scheduled for release May 28, 2021.
April 19, 2019: The Curse of La Llorona replaces Shazam! (Warner Bros.)
Warner Bros.’ Shazam! led for two weekends, earning $24.4 million through its sophomore frame, before the Conjuring franchise installment debuted with $26.3 million. Shazam: Fury of the Gods is scheduled for release June 2, 2023, while the Conjuring installment The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is scheduled for release June 4, 2021.
September 28, 2018: Night School replaces The House with a Clock in its Walls (Universal)
Family-friendly dark comedy Night School debuted with $26.6 million and was followed by the $27.2 million debut of the Kevin Hart-Tiffany Haddish comedy Night School. 2018 proved a good year for Universal, which earned more than $1 billion globally with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and would win the Academy Award for Best Picture for Green Book.
September 7, 2018: The Nun replaces Crazy Rich Asians (Warner Bros.)
The romantic comedy spent an impressive three weekends atop the box office, earning $21.9 million in its third frame, until being unseated by The Nun‘s $53.8 million debut. An untitled Nun sequel is in development, though a release date has not yet been officially announced. Crazy, which was the replacee in this case, had been the replacer mere weeks earlier…
August 17, 2018: Crazy Rich Asians replaces The Meg (Warner Bros.)
The shark thriller starring Jason Statham, who also starred as Deckard Shaw in the aforementioned Hobbs & Shaw, took a bite out of the box office with a $45.4 million debut. The next frame, the romantic comedy debuted with $26.5 million, the first of three straight chart-topping frames.
July 20, 2018: The Equalizer 2 replaces Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (Sony)
The animated comedy sequel opened with $44.0 million, after which the Denzel Washington action sequel debuted to $36.0 million. Hotel Transylvania 4 is scheduled for release August 6, 2021.
December 15, 2017: Star Wars: The Last Jedi replaces Coco (Disney)
Pixar’s animated tale spent three weekends at #1, with $18.4 million in its third frame, but of course it was no match for the biggest box office franchise of all time. The Star Wars sequel debuted with $220.0 million, at the time the second-biggest domestic opening of all time behind only predecessor The Force Awakens. (It now ranks fourth, behind Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, and Force.) Coco earned $734 thousand in an October 2020 re-release tied to Halloween.
October 27, 2017: Jigsaw replaces Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (Lionsgate)
Two frames before Halloween 2017, the comedy-horror film started with $21.2 million. Then, during the frame right before Halloween, the “actual” horror film and eighth installment in the Saw franchise cut to $16.6 million. The franchise’s ninth installment Spiral is set for release on May 21, 2021– the first film in the series to be released outside of October.
December 16, 2016: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story replaces Moana (Disney)
Disney’s animated musical starring the voice of Dwayne Johnson, who played Luke Hobbs in the aforementioned Hobbs & Shaw, spent three weekends atop the box office, including $18.5 million in its third frame. When the Star Wars spinoff began with $155.0 million, it began a run that culminated in its becoming the highest grossing film of the year domestically and second-biggest globally behind Captain America: Civil War.
All weekends when a distributor replaced itself at #1 at the box office, since 2000:
|Weekend
|New #1 film
|Prior #1 film
|Distributor
|9/8/2000
|The Watcher
|Bring It On
|Universal
|4/20/2001
|Bridget Jones’s Diary
|Spy Kids
|Miramax
|7/6/2001
|Cats & Dogs
|A.I.: Artificial Intelligence
|Warner Bros.
|12/7/2001
|Ocean’s Eleven
|Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
|Warner Bros.
|7/5/2002
|Men in Black 2
|Mr. Deeds
|Sony
|4/25/2003
|Identity
|Anger Management
|Sony
|9/19/2003
|Underworld
|Once Upon a Time in Mexico
|Sony
|11/19/2004
|National Treasure
|The Incredibles
|Disney
|2/11/2005
|Hitch
|Boogeyman
|Sony
|2/10/2006
|The Pink Panther
|When a Stranger Calls
|Sony
|4/28/2006
|R.V.
|Silent Hill
|Sony
|9/15/2006
|Gridiron Gang
|The Covenant
|Sony
|3/23/2007
|TMNT
|300
|Warner Bros.
|4/13/2007
|Disturbia
|Blades of Glory
|Paramount
|11/16/2007
|Beowulf
|Bee Movie
|Paramount
|4/11/2008
|Prom Night
|21
|Sony
|2/13/2009
|Friday the 13th
|He’s Just Not That Into You
|Warner Bros.
|10/2/2009
|Zombieland
|Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
|Sony
|5/21/2010
|Shrek Forever After
|Iron Man 2
|Paramount
|10/22/2010
|Paranormal Activity 2
|Jackass 3D
|Paramount
|2/11/2011
|Just Go With It
|The Roommate
|Sony
|2/25/2011
|Hall Pass
|Unknown
|Warner Bros.
|10/28/2011
|Puss in Boots
|Paranormal Activity 3
|Paramount
|12/16/2011
|Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
|New Year’s Eve
|Warner Bros.
|1/6/2012
|The Devil Inside
|Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
|Paramount
|8/31/2012
|The Possession
|The Expendables 2
|Lionsgate
|6/7/2013
|The Purge
|Fast and Furious 6
|Universal
|1/17/2014
|Ride Along
|Lone Survivor
|Universal
|6/20/2014
|Think Like a Man Too
|22 Jump Street
|Sony
|9/11/2015
|The Perfect Guy
|War Room
|Sony
|1/29/2016
|Kung Fu Panda 3
|The Revenant
|20th Century Fox
|2/12/2016
|Deadpool
|Kung Fu Panda 3
|20th Century Fox
|5/6/2016
|Captain America: Civil War
|The Jungle Book
|Disney
|12/16/2016
|Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
|Moana
|Disney
|10/27/2017
|Jigsaw
|Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
|Lionsgate
|12/15/2017
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|Coco
|Disney
|7/20/2018
|The Equalizer 2
|Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
|Sony
|8/17/2018
|Crazy Rich Asians
|The Meg
|Warner Bros.
|9/7/2018
|The Nun
|Crazy Rich Asians
|Warner Bros.
|9/28/2018
|Night School
|The House with a Clock in its Walls
|Universal
|4/19/2019
|The Curse of La Llorona
|Shazam!
|Warner Bros.
|8/16/2019
|Good Boys
|Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
|Universal
|11/6/2020
|Let Him Go
|Come Play
|Focus Features
