Dolby to Showcase Dolby Cinema Processor CP950 at CinemaCon 2019

PRESS RELEASE

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB) showcases global growth for Dolby Cinema as well as the spectrum of innovative solutions for cinema exhibition, including the new Dolby Cinema Processor CP950 at CinemaCon 2019.



“Our cinema business continues to drive strong global momentum,” said Doug Darrow, Senior Vice President, Cinema Business Group, Dolby Laboratories. “Dolby Cinema’s rapid expansion, coupled with the thousands of Dolby Atmos screens available worldwide, and the ongoing release of new cinema products, reinforces the strong demand for spectacular cinema experiences that only Dolby technologies can provide.”

Dolby Cinema Global Growth

Over 200 Dolby Cinema locations are open globally, with an additional 200 sites committed worldwide, and a total of 20 exhibitor partners in 11 countries. Dolby’s exhibitor partner AMC Theatres has 130 Dolby Cinema locations in the United States. Dolby Cinema, in partnership with Odeon, debuted December 2018 at Odeon Leicester Square in London, with a second opening planned in Leeds, England on April 12, 2019. In the past year, Japan’s first Dolby Cinema opened with exhibitor partner, Shochiku Multiplex Theatres, and 22 additional Dolby Cinemas opened in China with support from exhibitors such as Wanda Cinema Line, CGV Cinema Line, Jinyi, and Wanying Cinema Line in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen, amongst others.

Major studios with upcoming theatrical releases mixed in Dolby Atmos and graded in Dolby Vision, to use the Dolby Cinema experience, include Lionsgate, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures, The Walt Disney Studios, Universal Pictures, and Warner Bros. Pictures. There have been more than 200 theatrical releases mastered in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, including the top 15 box office leaders in 2018. Dolby audio-visual technologies were also utilized in eight Oscar winning films at the 91st Academy Awards.

Dolby Atmos Momentum

To date, more than 4,800 Dolby Atmos enabled cinema screens have been installed or committed in more than 90 countries. There is also a growing trend of exhibitors outfitting entire multiplexes with Dolby Atmos with nearly 50 multiplexes around the world having equipped all screens with Dolby Atmos.

From mixing to playback, Dolby Atmos delivers a high-quality audio experience for moviegoers. There are now over 200 Dolby Atmos mixing facilities worldwide, and more than 1,300 feature films that have been mixed and mastered in Dolby Atmos.

Dolby’s Solutions for Cinema

Making its debut at CinemaCon, the Dolby Cinema Processor CP950 offers an innovative way of installing Dolby 5.1 and 7.1 surround and includes an expansion slot for future upgradability to Dolby Atmos. This feature-packed solution offers ease of installation and servicing, a built-in booth monitor, intuitive front-panel user interface, color touchscreen, crossover for bi-amplified or tri-amplified screen loudspeakers, and web interface for enhanced access and usability.

In addition to the new Dolby Cinema Processor CP950, other Dolby technologies highlighted at CinemaCon include:

Dolby Integrated Media Server IMS3000 – an innovative imaging server and audio processor in one, which delivers reliability and enables exhibitors to show movies with high-quality sound.

– an innovative imaging server and audio processor in one, which delivers reliability and enables exhibitors to show movies with high-quality sound. Dolby Multichannel Amplifier – an advanced, high-density design that can replace up to 16 stereo amplifiers, and offers flexibility with sound as exhibitors can start with Dolby Audio 5.1 or 7.1 sound now, and unlock the power of Dolby Atmos later.

– an advanced, high-density design that can replace up to 16 stereo amplifiers, and offers flexibility with sound as exhibitors can start with Dolby Audio 5.1 or 7.1 sound now, and unlock the power of Dolby Atmos later. SLS Cinema Series Speaker System – delivers exceptionally clear and powerful audio experiences with superior dynamic range, and ultra-clear high frequency from any seat in the house.

Dolby’s technologies will be showcased at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 1 – 4 at booth #2503A in the Augustus Ballroom.