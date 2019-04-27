Weekend Projections: Avengers: Endgame Assembles a Global Cultural Event for Unprecedented $350 Million+ Domestic, $1.1 Billion+ Global Weekend Debut

Saturday Update: Marvel Studios, mastermind Kevin Feige, the Russo brothers, and thousands of artists and fans have delivered a once-in-a-lifetime, mono-cultural epic on a global scale.

Disney reports this morning that Avengers: Endgame is shattering every record in the book with $156.7 million domestic opening day (including Thursday night), topping Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ previous single and opening day records of $119.1 million by nearly 32 percent, as well as Avengers: Infinity War‘s own $106.34 million first day by over 47 percent.

Globally, Endgame has amassed a staggering $643.7 million through Friday — already surpassing the previous record for the highest opening weekend globally of all-time, owned previously by Infinity War ($641 million).

Endgame‘s overseas total stands at $487.0 million through Friday, also breaking the international opening weekend record last held by The Fate of the Furious ($443 million).

The aforementioned overseas figures include China’s earnings through Friday, where the Marvel epic stands at $217 million total since debuting locally earlier in the week. That represents the highest-earning three-day start of all-time in China, and it also surpasses the entire opening weekend of Infinity War ($201 million) with Saturday and Sunday still to be counted in the Middle Kingdom.

Endgame has opened in first place in all markets.

Not included in the figures just mentioned, Disney’s flash estimates out of China for Saturday land around $82.4 million, representing the highest single day gross in industry history (both locally and foreign, excluding North America). The four-day estimated total is $300.3 million, which would make Endgame the fastest film in history to reach $300 million in China.

Weekend Projections

Disney itself is projecting a $310-340 million domestic weekend, shattering Infinity War‘s $257.7 million standing record. However, our internal models indicate Endgame is performing close enough to past Marvel trends to suggest even that range is likely to be conservative at this stage.

Endgame earned 2.61x its Thursday showing for a true Friday gross of $96.7 million. Based on relative comps and this film’s reports of continued sellouts through Sunday evening, we believe matinee business throughout the weekend will be strong enough to help the Marvel phenom deliver a domestic debut between $350 million and $375 million.

Globally, $1 billion+ through Sunday looks all but certain, with some of our models projecting closer to $1.2 billion.

Domestic Records

Records will continue to fall throughout the weekend (and likely beyond), but here’s an early rundown of some key records Endgame has already established domestically:

Thursday Night Previews ($60 million, besting Force Awakens‘ $57 million)

Single & Opening Day ($156.7 million, besting Force Awakens‘ $119.1 million

Fastest to $100 million (17 hours, besting Force‘s 21 hours)

Fastest to $150 million (1 day, besting Infinity War‘s 2 days)

Additionally, the Saturday record (Infinity War‘s $82.1 million), Sunday record ($69.2 million), top opening weekend theater average (Force‘s $59,982), biggest market weekend overall ($305.6 million when Force debuted), biggest market weekend overall adjusted for inflation ($318.2 million when The Dark Knight opened), and the biggest opening weekend gap between first and second place ($246.7 million when Infinity opened), are all set to fall — among many others.

Should our $350 million+ projection hold, that would represent an increase of at least 36% from Infinity‘s previous record weekend. By comparison, Force ($247.97 million) increased 19 percent from Jurassic World‘s previous record ($208.8 million), following Avengers‘ ($207.4 million) 23 percent increase from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 ($169.2 million). Endgame would mark the largest weekend record increase percentage-wise since Spider-Man ($114.8 million) jumped 27 percent from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone ($90.3 million) and The Lost World: Jurassic Park ($72.1 million) increased 36.55 percent from Batman Forever ($52.8 million).

The all-time record for percentage increases from a prior weekend benchmark belongs to Return of the Jedi‘s $23 million at 1,002 locations in 1983, 60.3 percent jump from Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan‘s $14.35 million at 1,621 one year earlier. Using today’s ticket prices, those figures adjust to approximately $66 million and $44 million, respectively.

On a per-theater basis, Endgame could end up averaging $75,000 domestically. That would best Return of the Jedi‘s inflation-adjusted record of approximately $66,000 per theater when it opened 3

IMAX

Endgame has tallied $52.1 million from global IMAX venues alone through Friday, already topping Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ previous record ($47.6 million) with the remainder of the weekend ahead.

Domestic accounted for $12 million on Friday (including Thursday night) for a 20 percent increase over Infinity War‘s first Friday.

The film is also China’s biggest IMAX debut ever through Thursday with a three-day haul of $28.2 million, including $7.6 million on Friday. This surpasses The Wandering Earth‘s six-day opening weekend IMAX record of $25.5 million while also eclipsing Infinity War‘s $26.9 million opening week. The previous IMAX three-day weekend record was held by Infinity War at $20.3 million.

Other International Highlights

Endgame has so far registered all-time single day records in China (incl. midnights), Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, The Philippines, Korea (admissions), UK, Brazil, Mexico, Vietnam, Egypt, Panama, Peru, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Paraguay, Trinidad, Ecuador, Uruguay, South Africa and UAE. It has also registered the highest all-time industry opening day in Indonesia, Malaysia, Netherlands, Greece, Portugal, Bosnia/Herz, Czech Rep, Serbia (non-local), Slovakia, Turkey, Ukraine, East Africa and West Africa. Every market saw openings above those Avengers: Infinity War when opening on the same day.

Running international cumes:

Territories GBO China $217.4M UK $27.0M Korea $23.0M Australia $19.7M Germany $15.2M France $13.5M Italy $13.4M Brazil $12.5M Mexico $12.5M Philippines $10.0M India $9.0M Indonesia $7.7M Hong Kong $7.1M Other $99.0M Total $487.0M

All domestic weekend estimates (updates to follow on Sunday):

Early Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, APR. 26 – SUN, APR. 28

WIDE (1000+) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Avengers: Endgame $370,000,000 — 4,662 — $79,365 $370,000,000 1 Disney 2 Captain Marvel $8,400,000 -8% 2,435 -218 $3,450 $413,929,047 8 Disney 3 The Curse of La Llorona $7,800,000 -70% 3,372 0 $2,313 $41,584,301 2 Warner Bros. / New Line 4 Breakthrough $6,400,000 -43% 2,913 149 $2,197 $26,210,230 2 20th Century Fox 5 Shazam! $6,000,000 -64% 3,631 -552 $1,652 $131,629,727 4 Warner Bros. 6 Dumbo $4,000,000 -40% 2,380 -845 $1,681 $107,766,558 5 Walt Disney Pictures 7 Little (2019) $3,500,000 -58% 2,119 -548 $1,652 $35,909,255 3 Universal Pictures 8 Penguins $1,600,000 -30% 1,815 0 $882 $6,270,426 2 Disney / Disneynature 9 Pet Sematary $1,300,000 -73% 1,655 -1491 $785 $52,622,457 4 Paramount Pictures 10 Us (2019) $1,300,000 -69% 1,255 -1009 $1,036 $173,003,635 6 Universal Pictures 11 Missing Link $1,000,000 -76% 1,588 -1849 $630 $15,455,055 3 United Artists Releasing

LIMITED (100 — 999) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Amazing Grace $525,000 -13% 243 53 $2,160 $2,150,941 4 Neon 2 After (2019) $485,000 -80% 607 -1531 $799 $11,730,739 3 Aviron Pictures 3 Kalank $360,000 -72% 283 -37 $1,272 $2,563,885 2 FIP 4 Hellboy $335,000 -92% 927 -2376 $361 $21,513,833 3 Lionsgate / Summit 5 The Mustang $300,000 -42% 277 -210 $1,083 $4,550,750 7 Focus Features 6 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World $260,000 -68% 282 -780 $922 $159,711,660 13 Universal / DreamWorks Animation 7 Wonder Park $200,000 -57% 249 -456 $803 $45,023,992 7 Paramount 8 Five Feet Apart $150,000 -75% 259 -450 $579 $45,405,478 7 CBS Films 9 Unplanned $125,000 -79% 251 -588 $498 $17,728,325 5 Pure Flix 10 The Best of Enemies $110,000 -82% 227 -775 $485 $9,993,456 4 STX Entertainment

PLATFORM (1 — 99) # TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST. 1 Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral $35,000 -76% 77 -119 $455 $73,072,460 9 Lionsgate 2 No Manches Frida 2 $32,000 -59% 56 -17 $571 $9,245,726 7 Lionsgate / Pantelion Films 3 The Aftermath $19,500 -61% 27 -58 $722 $1,608,892 7 Fox Searchlight

Friday Update #2: Disney is reporting around 12pm Pacific today that Avengers: Endgame looks to be on course for a domestic estimate of “$140 million+” for its opening day, inclusive of Thursday night’s previews. This would set a new single day record for the industry, besting Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ first day take of $119.1 million on December 18, 2015.

The studio is “cautiously” projecting a domestic weekend “in the $300 million range.”

Should the $140 million estimate hold (or close to it), that would represent a 2.33x multiplier from Thursday night. By comparison, Infinity War earned 2.73x its Thursday night gross for a $106.335 million opening day last year. While Endgame is looking slightly more front-loaded, that was to be expected with unprecedented pre-sales activity. Plus, Marvel films have historically proven to hold up very well with Saturday and Sunday matinees.

Based on our pre-release models and comparison points, a debut close to our high-end forecast range ($320 million) looks increasingly achievable at this early stage in the weekend.

More to follow as updates roll in…

Friday Report: Disney reports this morning that Avengers: Endgame took in a record $60 million in Thursday night earnings domestically, overtaking the previous record of $57 million held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens. This also bests the $39 million of last year’s Avengers: Infinity War by a 54 percent margin, providing an early signal that this weekend is not only in store for a record performance, but perhaps one of monumental significance. Check our our full analysis here.

Overseas, the Infinity Saga’s epic finale has opened in 46 markets through Thursday and earned a staggering $305 million in its first two days. China leads the charge with $154.5 million through two days thus far, followed by the U.K. ($15.3 million), Korea ($14.6 million), Australia ($13.9 million), and Italy ($10.4 million) among the top five.

Endgame will open in Mexico, Spain, India, Japan, South Africa, Vietnam, Venezuela, and Ecuador today. Russia’s debut is scheduled for April 29.

We’ll be updating this post as more reports come in, but for now, here are the highlights and territory earnings breakdowns from Disney:

Opening Territories



· Avengers: Endgame opened at #1 in all markets.



· UK: Highest all-time industry single day (+86% higher than Avengers: Infinity War opening day)



· Brazil: Highest all-time industry single day (+67% higher than Avengers: Infinity War opening day)



· Rest of Latin America: Highest all-time industry single day in every market that opened yesterday; Panama, Peru, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Paraguay, Trinidad and Uruguay.



· Rest of Europe: Highest all-time industry opening day in Portugal, Bosnia/Herz, Czech Rep, Serbia (non-local), Slovakia, Turkey and Ukraine. #2 highest all-time industry opening day in Croatia and Hungary. Highest superhero opening day of all-time in Israel, Poland and Slovenia.

· Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Philippines, Thailand: Avengers: Endgame has posted the #2 all-time industry single day on Thursday, after posting the highest all-time industry single day on Wednesday. Australia and New Zealand took advantage of Anzac Day with respective drops of just -3% and -1%.



· Rest of Asia: Highest all-time industry Thursday

in Taiwan and Malaysia.



· Italy: After posting the #2 all-time industry opening day yesterday, Avengers: Endgame has followed that with a #2 all-time industry Thursday.

Disney also notes, “Avengers: Endgame is currently pacing ahead of Avengers: Infinity War in all markets; however, at this early stage, it is not completely possible to compare overall performance to date vs comps as the comps often opened on different days to Avengers: Endgame for the 46 territories to date.”

“Avengers: Endgame has set IMAX opening day records in 38 markets already, including China, France, Germany, Taiwan, Brazil and Argentina, with $33M IMAX box office globally to date. In China, it has posted $21M IMAX in the first two days, already beating the 3 day opening weekend record held by Avengers: Infinity War ($20.3M).”

