Don’t Worry Darling: The IMAX Live Experience Becomes Fastest-Selling IMAX Live Event to Date

Image courtesy: IMAX and Warner Bros. (New Line)

The IMAX version of Warner Bros.’ upcoming psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, featuring a live question-and-answer with cast and crew, has become the fastest-selling IMAX event ever.

Announced on Wednesday with more than 100 IMAX locations participating, 21 such locations sold out in less than 24 hours, while an additional 15 locations sold more than 50% of their seats in the same span. More than 13,000 total tickets have been sold so far.

The event will screen on Monday, September 19 at 7:30 PM Eastern / 4:30 PM Pacific, several days before the film’s wider Friday, September 23 debut.

Participants will include director Olivia Wilde and several cast members including Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali, and Douglas Smith.

Find a list of participating cinemas and showtimes here.