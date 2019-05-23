DTS, GDC, and B&B Theatres Extend Partnership to Deliver Additional DTS:X Enabled Theaters

PRESS RELEASE

B&B Theatres to Add 14 New DTS:X Enabled Screens, Connecting More Moviegoers with Immersive Sound Experiences

CALABASAS, Calif. (May 22, 2019) – DTS, a global leader in high-definition audio solutions and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Corporation(Nasdaq: XPER) (“Xperi”), is proud to announce the addition of 14 new DTS:X enabled cinema screens as an extension of its long-standing partnership with GDC Technology (USA) LLC (“GDC”) and B&B Theatres (“B&B”). DTS creates immersive sound technology that, combined with GDC’s Immersive Sound Solution, delivers a captivating entertainment experience to guests of B&B, the sixth largest theatre chain in North America. The deal extension includes four ScreenX theatres and 10 GRAND SCREEN® premium large format (PLF) rooms, making for 29 total DTS:X auditoriums with B&B.

“We are pleased to continue our relationship with B&B and GDC to provide more people with exhilarating, lifelike theatrical experiences,” said H. Loren Nielsen, vice president, content relations and strategy at DTS. “Our DTS:X audio technology puts viewers directly in the scenes they are watching. This level of immersion is what we think all moviegoers should enjoy.”

The agreement follows a successful beta theatre at B&B’s Liberty, Missouri location, which combined DTS:X sound with ScreenX, the world’s first multi-projection immersive cinematic platform that provides moviegoers a 270-degree viewing experience by expanding the scene onto the side walls. The DTS:X ScreenX theatre is consistently one of the highest-grossing ScreenX locations in the U.S.

“B&B Theatres is dedicated to enhancing the moviegoing experience.” said Brock Bagby, executive vice president of B&B. “We believe that DTS:X immersive sound in our GRAND SCREEN auditoriums is a winning combination and our GRAND SCREEN ScreenX with DTS:X room offers an extraordinary experience that our guests can’t get anywhere else!”

The first ScreenX theatre with DTS:X to be launched as part of this pact is scheduled to open late Spring 2019 in B&B’s Overland Park, Kansas location. The new ScreenX Theatre with DTS:X will feature certified custom low-profile surround speakers that fit under the ScreenX side screens for a seamless visual experience. The low-profile speakers, deployed in a full DTS:X immersive system, provide premium sound quality for an extraordinary experience.

“DTS:X offers B&B Theatres the flexibility to offer a premium sound experience not only for their Grand Screen and ScreenX, but also their move-down auditoriums, said Annie Wang, executive vice president of GDC Technology USA. “This agreement covers both new construction and remodels, continuing our partnership with DTS to make B&B the best place to enjoy movies. We congratulate B&B Theatres for its vision to provide their guests with an entirely immersive sound experience like no other, setting them apart from competitors.”

