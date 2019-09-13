Early Weekend Report: Hustlers Begins Strong with $2.5M Thursday Night

Friday Report: STX’s Hustlers kicked off opening weekend with an estimated $2.5 million from Thursday night’s first shows, setting the stage for what has increasingly looked to become a breakout opening weekend.

By comparison, Night School earned $1.35 million in late September last year on its way to $27.3 million in its first frame. Hustlers also handily topped the $1.23 million start by The Girl on the Train three autumns ago, which went on to $24.5 million in its first three days.

Other notable comps include Ocean’s 8 ($4.0 million), Girls Trip ($1.7 million), and Bad Moms ($2.0 million) — but all three of those opened during summer, skewing relative projections from Thursday business.

Warner Bros. did not hold Thursday night previews for The Goldfinch.

More updates to follow as provided.