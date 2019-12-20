Early Weekend Report: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Tops Infinity War w/ 5th Best-Ever Domestic Previews of $40M, Bows to $59.1M Overseas through Friday

Friday Update: Disney reports this morning that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker posted a strong $40 million debut from Thursday’s domestic shows beginning at 5pm. That gives it the fifth best preview start in history, topping Avengers: Infinity War‘s $39 million last year.

For further perspective, this marks just an 11 percent decline from The Last Jedi‘s $45 million Thursday night start two years ago this month — an encouraging signal that many fans are returning to see how the saga closes out despite TLJ‘s divisive word of mouth and TROS‘ own mixed critical reviews. Disney is notes that the latter’s verified audience score on Rotten Tomatoes sits at an encouraging 86 percent as of Friday morning.

Given the proximity to Christmas in five days, it remains to be seen exactly how the weekend and weeks ahead will play out from here, but this result does keep the upper-end of pre-release forecasts on the table for now.

Internationally, Rise of Skywalker is open in 46 markets — including 33 openings on Thursday. The two-day overseas cume stands at $59.1 million.

Territories GBO UK $8.3M Germany $7.2M France $5.3M Australia $4.3M China $3.6M Mexico $2.4M Brazil $2.2M Italy $2.1M Sweden $2.0M Norway $1.5M Russia $1.4M Denmark $1.3M Other $17.5M Total $59.1M

Meanwhile, domestically, Cats clawed its way to $550K from 2,500 last night, while Bombshell pulled $335K from an estimated 1,100 theaters.

More updates to come throughout the weekend…