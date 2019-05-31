Eclair Promotes Dan Clark to UK Country Manager

PRESS RELEASE

London, United Kingdom – May 31, 2019: Eclair, a leader in content services for the motion picture and television industries, today announced the appointment of Dan Clark to country manager in the United Kingdom.



Following his role as commercial director, UK, which he has held since January 2018, Clark has been promoted to UK country manager, effective June 1. Clark started his career in 2001 with Kodak Motion Picture, working in various commercial roles spanning production, post-production and distribution. In 2010, he joined Fujifilm Motion Picture, taking on his first international position as European sales manager. From 2014 to 2017, he was the commercial and client relations manager for Motion Picture Solutions, and between 2012 and 2014 acted as Arts Alliance Media’s sales manager, Content & Distributor Services.



“I am thrilled to be taking on this new role at Eclair,” Clark stated. “Our position in the UK market has been growing year-on-year, and I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead. Our offering of theatrical and downstream mastering, creative services, international servicing, KDM management and content delivery, coupled with our powerful brand, makes the future very exciting.”



Manel Carreras, senior VP, business development and studio relations and current UK country manager, will now fully devote himself to Eclair’s international business development and his role coordinating with Hollywood studios and other major platforms. He has been with the Group from its inception and has grown Eclair’s international footprint for theatrical delivery, utilizing satellite and broadband technologies. Both Clark and Carreras now report directly to Eclair senior VP Pascal Mogavero.



“Dan’s contribution since he joined Eclair has been key to the UK business growth. I have no doubt he will continue to expand the business and will lead the UK team to even greater achievements. I look forward to working alongside Dan in his new capacity,” Carreras noted.



Mogavero stated: “We are excited about these opportunities for both Dan Clark and Manel Carreras. They have shown great commitment and success in building our UK and international businesses, and this reorganization will only help focus our efforts further.”



Located near Oxford Circus, Eclair UK’s London office, housing state-of-the-art screening rooms featuring Dolby Atmos, 4K and HDR projection, oversees digital distribution, creative services, theatrical delivery, versioning and accessibility, and European live event management.