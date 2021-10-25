Emagine Entertainment to Screen Michigan vs. Michigan State Football Game for Free at Select Cinema Locations Saturday

Five Emagine Entertainment cinema locations will show this weekend’s biggest college football matchup on Saturday at noon Eastern Time.

The five Michigan locations are in Royal Oak (200 N Main St), Saline (1335 E Michigan Ave), Novi (44425 W 12 Mile Rd), Canton (39535 Ford Rd), and the Emagine Palladium in Birmingham (209 Hamilton Row).

Heading into the game, University of Michigan is ranked #6 in the country while Michigan State is ranked #8.

Admission to the event is free, with tickets on a first-come first-serve basis. Food and drink specials include a four-piece chicken tenders and fries with a 16-ounce Bells Two Hearted ($18), a 16-ounce Founders All Day IPA ($18), or 16-ounce Bud Light ($17.50).

Based in Troy, Michigan, Emagine Entertainment ranked #20 on the Boxoffice Pro Giants of Exhibition 2021 ranking of North America’s largest cinema circuits, with 255 screens at 21 locations.