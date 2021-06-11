EntTelligence Announces Universal Pictures As its First Studio Partner for Newly Launched Trailer Base

Impression measurement service company EntTelligence has announced that newly launched service Trailer Base has its first major studio partner in Universal Pictures.

Trailer Base combines EntTelligence’s sound recognition technology Field Force with GPS functionality and verify and analyze impressions of in-theater, including trailers, allowing its users to engage in real-time marketing research. Trailer Base delivers its insights via an interactive dashboard and provides campaign intelligence as well as competitive reach analysis for feature film out-of-home marketing initiatives.

“Being able to accurately and systematically understand the impressions of our in-theater advertising efforts is critical,” said Eric Carr SVP, In-Theatre Marketing for Universal Pictures. “EntTelligence offers instantaneous market analysis of both the national and local audience allowing us to message efficiently and effectively to the fans and families who love our movies and the moviegoing experience.”

“As out of home advertising becomes increasingly more critical to message to moviegoers, there is no more of a captive audience than in a theater,” said EntTelligence’s Chief Strategy Officer and Partner, Steve Buck. “It’s exciting to partner with Universal Pictures to analyze the reach of the 2021 moviegoer, and we are thrilled to help them promote their amazing slate of films including F9: The Fast Saga, The Boss Baby: Family Business, Halloween Kills, and Sing 2.”