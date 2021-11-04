Eternals Earns $7.6M from Overseas Start on Wednesday

Photo Credits: Marvel Studios & Disney ("Eternals")

Disney reports today that Marvel Studios’ Eternals scored $7.6 million from 14 opening international markets on Wednesday, estimated at 85 percent ahead of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and 20 percent ahead of Black Widow on a like-for-like basis.

Korea led the way with $2.6 million, followed by France with $1.6 million. Italy ($700K), Taiwan ($600K), Germany ($600K), Hong Kong ($500K), and Sweden ($300K) followed, with another $700K from the remaining territories.

Disney notes what they report to be “excellent” preview grosses not included in the above figures, including $500K from Mexico and $400K in Brazil — placing the film atop the box office in both markets. The rest of this weekend will see the film open in a majority of international markets through Sunday, such as Australia, Brazil and Mexico as well as Croatia, Czech Rep, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Portugal, Ukraine, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Argentina, and all of the smaller Latin American territories.

Not opening the film at this time are China and Russia as well as the Middle East, Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Key highlights from the studio are below. A more detailed report will follow later in the weekend.

· Korea: Opened at #1. Opening day was +125% ahead of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, +68% ahead of Black Widow and +6% ahead of Doctor Strange. It represents the 2nd highest opening day during the pandemic era (behind only Fast 9 which opened on Buddha’s birthday). Current social scores; Naver 6.95 (vs. Black Widow 9.03, Shang-Chi 7.76) and CGV 75% (vs. Black Widow 96%, Shang-Chi 87%).

· France: Opened at #1. Opening day was +66% ahead of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and only -12% below Black Widow. Early social scores show a 3.8 from Allocine vs 4.2 for Shang-Chi and 3.3 for Black Widow. 100% of sites are open with COVID passport requirement (12+).

· Italy: Opened at #1 (with box office more than 7x the #2 film). Opening day was +78% ahead of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and at the same level as Black Widow. 90% of sites are open and capacity is at 100% but COVID passport requirement (12+).

· Taiwan: Opened at #1. Opening day was +315% ahead of Black Widow, +103% ahead of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and +8% ahead of Doctor Strange. It represents the highest opening day since May 2021.

· Germany: Opened at #1. Opening day was +39% ahead of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Thurs opener) and +20% ahead of Black Widow (Thurs opener). 98% of sites are open with COVID passport requirement (18+) and capacity restrictions still in place.

· Hong Kong: Opened at #1. Opening day was +26% ahead of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and +14% ahead of Black Widow. It represents the 2nd highest opening day during the pandemic era (only -1% behind No Time to Die).

· Sweden: Opened at #1. Opening day was +109% ahead of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and +8% ahead of Black Widow. It represents the 2nd highest opening day in 2021.

· Other markets: 3rd biggest opening day in 2021 in Belgium and Switzerland. Opened at #1 in Austria, Belgium, Netherlands and Switzerland, #2 in Norway and Finland and #3 in Denmark.