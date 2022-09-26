EVO Entertainment Group Acquires Times Square Grand Slam Cinema in Tyler, TX

Times Square Grand Slam in Tyler, TX (Credit: EVO Entertainment Group)

Austin-based cinema entertainment center chain EVO Entertainment Group announced its acquisition of the Times Square Grand Slam cinema in Tyler, TX.

The 65,000-square-foot venue includes seven cinema screens, 70+ arcade games, 22 bowling lanes, a two-level laser tag arena, virtual reality entertainment, an all-ages ropes course, and a restaurant called the Infield.

It marks the 20th EVO-operated location across five states, making it the nation’s largest operator of cinema entertainment centers. (Not all of their locations have the EVO name.) This acquisition gives the company a new total of 175 screens and 151 bowling lanes.

“Every year, we provide elevated entertainment experiences to more than 8 million guests,” EVO’s CEO Mitch Roberts said in a press release. “We are thrilled to add Times Square Grand Slam to our portfolio, as they represent the same high-quality entertainment experience that we have become known for at EVO.”