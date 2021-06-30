EVO Entertainment Announces Plans for New Theater Complex in Dallas-Forth Worth Area

Image Courtesy of EVO Entertainment Group and 5G Studio Collaborative

Texas-based exhibitor EVO Entertainment Group has revealed plans to open a new flagship cinema/entertainment venue at Southlake Town Square in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The news was announced today.

The 68,733-square-foot space, which previously housed a traditional movie theater, will undergo a multi-million-dollar renovation to transform it into one of EVO’s “experiential entertainment” centers, complete with seven luxury dine-in theaters with all-recliner seating, a scratch kitchen and craft bar with outdoor patio space, bowling lanes, over 12,000 square feet of video and redemption arcades, an indoor ropes course and rock wall, bumper cars, laser tag, virtual reality, and private event space. Located at 1450 Plaza Place in Southlake Town Square, the venue is slated to open in December 2021.

“After exploring the DFW Metroplex, we determined that Southlake — particularly Southlake Town Square — was the best place to enter the market,” said Mitch Roberts, CEO of EVO Entertainment Group, in a statement. “We are excited to be part of an environment with some of the best retail in a lifestyle destination that truly values the experiential element of shopping, dining and playing together as an elevated human experience.”

The new venue brings EVO’s theatrical footprint to eight cinemas and 79 screens across Texas. Additional new locations will be announced later this year.