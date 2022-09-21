EVO Entertainment to Open Nashville Location

Courtesy of EVO Entertainment

Southwest Value Partners and AEG have announced an agreement with Austin-based EVO Entertainment Group to open a more than 48,000 square-foot experiential cinema and entertainment destination at the 18-acre development Nashville Yards. Slated to open in late 2024, EVO Entertainment Nashville Yards is set to include a 12-screen luxury dine-in cinema, along with a bowling alley, restaurant and bar, private event spaces, gaming and attractions. EVO Entertainment Nashville Yards will occupy one floor of the creative office building centrally located in Nashville Yards.

“Nashville is a world-class entertainment and hospitality destination, and we can’t wait to be a part of this community,” said Mitch Roberts, founder and chief executive officer of EVO Entertainment Group. “I’ve kept an eye on the progress at Nashville Yards since it was first announced and the dynamic, multi-faceted venue that Southwest Value Partners and AEG are creating is a perfect fit for EVO.”

“There is no cinema experience like EVO’s in this part of the country and we’re thrilled to bring their elevated entertainment offerings to Nashville Yards. EVO perfectly aligns with our healthy living, healthy working and hospitality focus,” said Southwest Value Partners managing partner Cary Mack. “With something for everyone, from a state-of-the-art dine-in cinema to private event spaces, EVO Entertainment Nashville Yards will be a destination, and is a terrific addition to the brands and tenants selecting Nashville Yards as home.”

“Through our successful development and operation of mixed-use entertainment districts around the world, we have seen firsthand the enormous positive impact these multifaceted entertainment venues can have on the life and vibrancy of these new urban quarters,” said AEG’s executive vice president, real estate development Ted Tanner. “Along with our music venue and other planned entertainment offerings, EVO Entertainment Nashville Yards will create a unique sense of place for nearby workers, residents and visitors to enjoy truly memorable shared experiences.”