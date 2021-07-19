Fandango to Host Early Access Screenings of Respect, Starring Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin

Fandango will present exclusive Premiere Early Access screenings for MGM’s and United Artists Releasing’s upcoming biopic Respect on Sunday, August 8, five days before its wide release on Friday, August 13.

Attendees at the screening will also see the exclusive Rotten Tomatoes original pre-show program Becoming: Aretha, featuring an interview with Jennifer Hudson on portraying the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.

Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.fandango.com/offers/details/365/see-it-early-on-august-8th

“We are thrilled to team up with United Artists Releasing to give fans early access to see Respect, what is sure to be one of the most talked-about movies of the year,” Fandango’s Chief Marketing Officer Lori Pantel said in a press release. “With our Fandango Premiere Screenings, we will be generating buzz and excitement across our expansive digital network, raising the film’s visibility leading into opening weekend.”

According to a Fandango survey of 2,000 moviegoers, 90 percent said that Respect should be seen in a cinema.

Fandango launched its Premiere Screenings program in February 2019.