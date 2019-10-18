Fandango Offers Fans Early Screenings of Doctor Sleep

PRESS RELEASE

Fandango VIP Members Can Enjoy the Continuation of “The Shining” as Part of Fandango’s Exclusive Early Access Screening Series at Hundreds of Locations Nationwide

LOS ANGELES – October 17, 2019 – Fandango, the leading digital network for all things movies, is teaming up with Warner Bros. to offer exclusive early access screenings to see this fall’s major horror event, “Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep,” the chilling continuation of Danny’s story from “The Shining.” “Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep” stars Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson and newcomer Kyliegh Curran; the film is directed by Mike Flanagan, from his own screenplay, based upon the Stephen King novel. Tickets for this limited engagement go on sale today, exclusive to Fandango at http://www.Fandango.com/DoctorSleep.

Nine days before the film’s November 8 U.S. theatrical release, fans and members of Fandango VIP, Fandango’s free-to-join rewards program, can get a first look at “Doctor Sleep” at approximately 400 theaters nationwide. Participating theatre chains include AMC Theatres, Regal, Cinemark, Marcus Theatres, Harkins Theatres, and many more.

“We’re excited to work with Warner Bros to offer film fans their first chance to see ‘Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep’ on October 30, just in time for Halloween,” says Fandango President Paul Yanover. “With our early access screenings, we are committed to ‘eventizing’ the movies and working closely with studios and filmmakers to surprise and delight moviegoers.”

Fandango’s Early Access Screening program is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering unparalleled moviegoing experiences to fans. The early screenings of “Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep” is the fifth of multiple advance screenings that Fandango has scheduled in 2019.

Prior Fandango early access screenings this year included “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” “Shazam!” and “Rocketman.”

Tickets for the film’s November 8 wide release also go on sale today at Fandango.