Fandango Signs Deals with Metropolitan Theatres and MJR Digital Cinemas, Renews Deal with Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas USA

MJR Digital Cinemas' Troy Grand Digital Cinema 16 location; image courtesy Kinepolis.

Fandango, the nation’s largest movie ticketing service, announced Tuesday that it signed new deals with regional theater chains Metropolitan Theatres and MJR Digital Cinemas, and renewed its deal with Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas USA.

On Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2022 ranking of North America’s largest cinema circuits, MJR ranked #29 with 164 screens at 10 locations, while Metropolitan Theatres ranked #49 with 94 screens at 17 locations.

With the addition of MJR, Fandango will expand its offerings throughout Michigan. With the addition of Metropolitan, Fandango will deliver new screens throughout southern California, Colorado, Utah, and Idaho.

Fandango will also increase its local California reach into the Santa Barbara market, which includes the historic 2,000-seat movie palace The Arlington Theatre, built in 1931 and now the hub of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

In addition to Metropolitan and MJR Theatres, Fandango recently signed UEC Theatres, Landmark Theatres, Laemmle Theatres, Apple Cinemas, LOOK Cinemas, VIP Cinemas, Bay City Cinemas, Texas Movie Bistro, and other independent theater chains.

The announcement follows Fandango’s recent Moviegoer Trends and Insights Study, for which the company interviewed more than 6,000 Fandango ticket-buyers about their recent trips to the movies and their upcoming moviegoing plans. The study revealed 83% percent of respondents plan to see three or more summer movies on the big screen.

“As we gear up for a spectacular summer and take positive steps towards theatrical recovery, Fandango is excited to partner with exhibition to drive moviegoers back to theaters,” Fandango’s Vice President of Domestic Ticketing Melissa Heller said in a press release. “We’re leveraging Fandango’s expansive digital network, social platforms, and consumer reach to help theaters bring back fans so they can enjoy films the way they were meant to be seen: on an immersive screen, with larger-than-life sound, comfy seats, and all their favorite concessions.”