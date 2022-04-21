Fandango Study Reveals the Summer’s Most Anticipated Movies: Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, Thor: Love And Thunder, and Jurassic World Dominion

Photo Credits: Disney & Marvel Studios ("Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness")

A Fandango study of more than 6,000 ticket-buyers revealed that moviegoers will be making multiple trips to the cinema over the next few months. 83 percent of fans surveyed plan to see at least three or more movies on the big screen this summer. Fandango’s study also saw an uptick in consumer satisfaction with the moviegoing experience over the past year. 99 percent of moviegoers said they are happy with their recent cinema visits, compared to 93 percent during the prior year. The study was conducted during the first quarter of 2022 with participants who purchased at least one movie ticket over the past 12 months.

The Fandango study also reveals that 93 percent of moviegoers buy concessions, with popcorn and soda being the most popular items. 93 percent are also interested in seeing various types of movies in theaters this year, with 89 percent indicating that moviegoing is their favorite activity outside of the home. 85 percent say premium formats such as IMAX or Dolby, make the moviegoing experience more enjoyable, while 68 percent felt that movies released solely in theaters are of a higher quality than titles that are direct to streaming.

Moviegoers were asked to identify the top films they plan on seeing on the big screen this season. According to the study, the top 10 most anticipated summer movies are:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Thor: Love and Thunder

Jurassic World Dominion

Top Gun: Maverick

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Lightyear

Elvis

Nope

Bullet Train

Downton Abbey: A New Era