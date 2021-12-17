Fathom Events Adds Thousands of Church and School Locations for Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers

Fathom Events announced Thursday that, in support of the demand for Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers, the company has been able to bring this event to more than 1,000 churches, 100 new exhibitors, and schools accounting for an additional 50,000 tickets sold.

In addition to Fathom’s nationwide theatrical footprint supported by AMC, Cinemark, and Regal Cinemas, Fathom has fostered relationships with other organizations and exhibitors who offer a smaller footprint, to bring content to fans who might not otherwise have the opportunity.

Fathom worked closely with the Faith Content Network (FCN) and their over 7,500 churches in all 50 states to provide opportunities for large groups, congregations, and communities to attend a showing of the event. The showings reached beyond actual churches to other locations such as high schools and community centers.

Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers broke sales records for Fathom Events, which released it in 1,700 movie theaters nationwide recording sales topping $13.5 million.

“At Fathom, our goal is to work with our partners to deliver content where there is demand. Our technology, relationships, and expertise allow us to deliver best in class events for fans and underserved audiences nationwide,” said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. “These collaborations result in shared experiences within a community and have helped improve the bottom line for many small, local theaters around the country.”

“This combination of FCN’s adaptive rate delivery technology, turnkey ticketing platform, and the willingness of churches to participate delivered stellar results for this title,” said Bob Elder, Co-Founder at FCN. “It was an amazing event to end the year with.”

Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers has been extended in many theaters and churches to run through Thursday, December 23.