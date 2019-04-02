Fathom Events and Meteor 17 Form Strategic Partnership for Content Development

PRESS RELEASE

DENVER, CO, April 2, 2019 – Fathom Events and Meteor 17, founded by music and media producer Spencer Proffer, have entered into a long-term “First Look” and production agreement for projects to premiere on the Fathom Events platform, with Proffer serving as the event and added-value content producer. This content agreement will initially focus on the music vertical as well as culturally relevant topics and initiatives, both of which are foundational to Fathom and Meteor 17.

For these events, Proffer will serve as event producer for involved parties, including superstar musical talent, political leaders and pop culture icons and their concerts, programs, interviews and speeches. Additionally, he will produce original, added-value segments, which will screen alongside the core exhibitions.

Proffer will bring multiple projects to Fathom Events, including “The Cold Blue” a documentary film chronicling the men of the 8th Air Force who flew mission after suicidal mission in the 2nd World War on the legendary B17 bomber, The Memphis Belle. This revolutionary WWII documentary will be followed by “Elvis – Unleashed,” a behind-the-scenes look at Elvis’ ’68 Comeback Special with Steve Binder, and numerous others yet to be announced.



“Fathom Events is thrilled to partner with Meteor 17 and founder Spencer Proffer to expand the wide range of content offerings to consumers in their local movie theaters,” said Fathom Events CEO, Ray Nutt. “This arrangement allows Fathom to continue offering high-quality content to the largest audiences around the globe.”



Proffer has been aligned with Fathom for over 14 years, producing multiple successful one-night events in movie theaters, beginning with “Rockin’ The Corps”on behalf of the U.S. Marine Corps, headlined by Beyoncé with Destiny’s Child and KISS, produced with Doc McGhee, Executive Produced by Quincy Jones and hosted by Cedric, The Entertainer.



One of the most recent projects resulting from this partnership was a collaboration between Meteor 17, Authentic Brands Group and Fathom Events, bringing the iconic Elvis ’68 Comeback Special, directed by Steve Binder, to 1982 theaters in 32 countries around the world, drawing more than 160,000 attendees over two nights. Proffer then produced “Diana Ross: Her Life, Love and Legacy” featuring “Diana Ross Live in Central Park,” which was shown in partnership with Fathom Events on March 26 and 28 in theaters around the world.



“I am excited to work with the team that Ray Nutt has assembled for Fathom Events,” said Proffer. “Their vision, passion, integrity, knowledge and appetite to raise the bar make them an ideal partner to present innovative entertainment.”