Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures Celebrate the 15th Anniversary of Transformers

Courtesy Fathom Events

Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures Home Entertainment are bringing Transformers back to movie theaters nationwide on July 10th and 14th, in celebration of the movie’s 15th anniversary.

“All that stands between the evil Decepticons and ultimate power is a clue held by a young man named Sam (Shia LaBeouf). Teaming up Bumblebee, an Autobot disguised as Sam’s car, the race is on against an enemy unlike anything anyone has seen before.”

Transformers will be presented in select movie theaters nationwide. For a complete list of theater locations and prices, visit Fathom Events: www.fathomevents.com