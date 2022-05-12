Fathom Events and Warner Bros. Bring The Wizard Of Oz Back to Cinemas This June for Judy Garland’s 100th Birthday

Courtesy Fathom Events

To honor what would have been Judy Garland’s 100th birthday this June, Fathom Events and Warner Bros. are bringing her performance in The Wizard of Oz back to cinemas for a two-day engagement.

The Wizard of Oz: Judy Garland 100 Years Over The Rainbow, will play in over 800 theaters nationwide on June 5th and 6th. In addition to the feature film, fans will enjoy a rarely-seen extended musical number, in which Ray Bolger performs a dance routine that was cut from the original film.

Adapted from L. Frank Baum’s timeless children’s tale about a Kansas girl’s journey over the rainbow, The Wizard of Oz opened at Grauman’s Chinese Theater on August 15, 1939. The film received five Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture (Outstanding Production), and captured two Oscars—Best Song (“Over the Rainbow”) and Best Original Score — plus a special award for Outstanding Juvenile Performance by Judy Garland.

The event will be presented in select movie theaters around the country.