Fathom Events Announces New Lineup of TCM Big Screen Classics

PRESS RELEASE

DENVER – July 23, 2019: Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies (TCM) will bring seven more classic films to movie theaters in the second half of 2019, beginning with Barbra Streisand starring in Gene Kelly’s adaptation of Hello, Dolly!, and ending with a newly announced presentation of the MGM musical classic Meet Me in St. Louis.



For its 50th anniversary, Hello, Dolly! is back where she belongs: on the big screen, playing Sunday, August 11, and Wednesday, August 14. Winner of three Academy Awards, Hello, Dolly! kicks off the second half of 2019’s TCM Big Screen Classics series, which is in the midst of its most popular year yet.



Young audiences recently discovered Hello, Dolly! as the favorite film of the title character in Disney-Pixar’s Wall-E. Now fans of can experience the irrepressible Dolly Levi in this film that features more than a dozen memorable songs by Jerry Herman.



The nostalgic Americana of Hello, Dolly! is echoed in the film that will bring 2019’s TCM Big Screen Classics series to a close—director Vincente Minnelli’s Meet Me in St. Louis, starring Judy Garland, Margaret O’Brien, Mary Astor and Tom Drake. Among the many memorable songs in the film, which celebrates its 75th anniversary, is the essential holiday classic “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” Meet Me in St. Louis will play December 8 and 11.



Tickets to all films in the TCM Big Screen Classics series are available now online at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. The complete TCM Big Screen Classics series schedule for the remainder of 2019 is:

