Fathom Events Brings Men in Black Back to Theaters for 25th Anniversary

Courtesy Fathom Events

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, Fathom Events is bringing sci-fi comedy Men in Black back to the big screen this 4th of July. The special two-day presentation of the new 4K transfer hits theaters on Sunday, July 3rd and Monday, July 4th. In addition to the film, the screening will feature an interview with Director Barry Sonnenfeld.

Men in Black follows the exploits of agents Kay (Tommy Lee Jones) and Jay (Will Smith), members of a top-secret organization established to monitor alien activity on Earth. The two MiB find themselves in the middle of the deadly plot by an intergalactic terrorist (Vincent D’Onofrio) who has arrived on Earth to assassinate two ambassadors from opposing galaxies.

Men in Black 25th Anniversary will be presented in select movie theaters nationwide. For a complete list of theater locations and prices, visit the Fathom Events www.fathomevents.com