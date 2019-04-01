Fathom Events Enters Exclusive Partnership with International Event Cinema Powerhouse CinEvents

Two Leading Event Cinema Companies Join Forces to Secure and Distribute Top Tier Content in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa

PRESS RELEASE —



DENVER – April 1, 2019 – Fathom Events announced today it has entered an exclusive agreement with CinEvents Ltd. in which it will commit to offering a minimum of 12 major event cinema titles per calendar year for distribution to Europe and MENA (Middle East, North Africa) territories. This strategic partnership allows both companies to acquire, market and distribute the best content available and provides consumers around the world access to it in their local cinema.

The agreement also gives each party the ability to source and license content to each other. Two noteworthy titles that each company has secured and will be taking to global audiences include “Elvis Unleashed,” a behind-the-scenes look at Elvis’s famous ’68 special, and “An Officer & His Holiness,” featuring the untold story of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s escape from China which includes an exclusive live Q&A, courtesy of Illumina Studios & Media.

Additionally, this partnership allows Fathom Events access to Cineplace, the event cinema marketplace created by CinEvents, offering useful proprietary data on event cinema performance in Europe and beyond.

“Partnering with CinEvents is the clear next step in terms of securing and distributing content and expanding the Fathom brand,” said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. “We now have direct access to some of the most robust theatrical markets in the world, Europe and MENA, and a lot of exciting events already in the works.”

“CinEvents is delighted to partner with Fathom Events. The event cinema sector continues to offer huge potential for growth across Europe, Middle East and North Africa, and Fathom is the ideal partner to help us bring unique, diverse and exclusive content to cinema screens over the coming years,” said Managing Director of CinEvents, LTD, Joe Evea. “This partnership enables our companies to offer content owners, from anywhere in the world, a truly international distribution footprint.”