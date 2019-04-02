Filmhouse Cinemas of Nigeria Signs Multi-Theater Deal with MediaMation’s MX4D

PRESS RELEASE

LAS VEGAS, NV, APRIL 2, 2019 — Torrance, CA. based MediaMation congratulates Filmhouse Cinemas on its award and is proud to announce the opening of MX4D’s immersive auditorium and motion seats at Filmhouse’s Landmark Village location in Victoria Island, Lagos. Children’s films, action-adventure, horror and comedy all play in the communal MX4D viewing experience, which features these auditorium effects: fog, strobe, snow, rain and bubbles. Full motion seat effects include neck and leg ticklers, wind, scent, water, rumblers and pokers. With its patented armrest, MX4D is the only company to offer each and every patron the same dimensional experience.

Last year, MX4D was programmed for 61 Hollywood releases and many regional hit films. Nigeria’s robust local film industry produces many movies that could lend themselves to the MX4D treatment that #YouCantGetThisAtHome.

Filmhouse Cinemas currently has ten theatres in six states in Nigeria. Their ambition is to expand to multiple locations to serve their populous nation of movie fans and be the #1 cinema brand in the country. The senior management team has over 100 years of combined cinema operating experience and hails from across the world.

Kene Okwuosa, Group CEO Filmhouse is pleased with the new development. “We are very proud to be partnering with MediaMation to bring MX4D to our theatres in Nigeria. Cinema is growing fast in west Africa and we are delighted to be at the forefront of the industry, with the latest in immersive viewing technology. The future is very exciting.” Moses Babatope, Group ED is also excited about the unique offering. “Our audiences cannot simply wait to experience the interactive world of MX4D”.



Howard Kiedaisch, CEO of MediaMation and Luxin Rio, “The team at Filmhouse is steeped in exhibition expertise and will be a wonderful partner for MX4D. Given Nigeria’s long-time love affair with cinema, we are so excited to bring our unique, literally patented, form of immersive entertainment to their beautiful theatres in Lagos and throughout the nation.”

The imminent openings in Nigeria mark the 21st country for MediaMation’s dedicated MX4D cinema auditoriums, now primed to exceed 400 installs this year.