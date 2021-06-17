Christie Professional Services Appoints Francois Godfrey and Maz Zaeefjou as Directors of Sales & Business Development

Images Courtesy of Christie

Christie has appointed Francois Godfrey and Maz Zaeefjou to its Professional Services team as directors of sales and business development, the company announced today.

In their new roles, Godfrey and Zaeefjou will be tasked with securing new business development opportunities and partnerships across the Professional Services portfolio, which will be expanding to cover a wider range of vertical markets, including largescale attractions, government and more.

“We’re excited to have both Francois and Maz join our Professional Services team,” said Josh Kolbeck, senior director, NOC and business operations, Professional Services, Christie. “Both are seasoned sales and business professionals with years of experience, and they will be a great asset to the growing Professional Services team. There is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ solution for maintaining an organization’s AV system, and their varied expertise gained in prior roles will prove invaluable as we seek to tailor our services to each customer’s unique needs and budget – whether our partner has a new Christie display solution or one that’s been serving them for years.”

Godfrey, a new hire at Christie, boasts experience as director of projection and technical services at a cinema exhibitor, as well as in various sales and marketing roles with AV manufacturers.

Maz has been with Christie for five years, having previously served as a senior manager in its Enterprise division. He has 25 years of experience managing sales and engineering projects across various industries.

Christie Professional Services is dedicated to helping its partners extend support coverage to maximize the life of deployed systems. In addition to cinemas, it has expanded its work to support giant screens and planetariums, theme parks and attractions, museums, science centers and government applications.

With strategic locations worldwide and a network of customer service engineers, project managers and training and service technicians, Christie dispatches the expertise, parts, and replacements to keep systems working, including immediate technical support, on-site services or extended parts coverage. Professional Services can help to increase system life, safeguard investment, minimize system downtime, simplify business operations and lessen the burden on customers’ and partners’ existing support staff.

For more information about Christie Professional Services, visit https://www.christiedigital.com/help-center/professional-services/