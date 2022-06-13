Funko Aquires Mondo from Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has sold Mondo — its arm for screen-printed posters, vinyl soundtracks, and toy collectibles — to Funko, Inc.

Alamo’s Founder and Executive Chairman Tim League co-founded Mondo with Rob Jones in 2004, as a 25-square-foot retail space in an abandoned ticket booth of the original Alamo location.

Headquartered in Washington state, Funko is a pop culture-themed collectible and accessory company perhaps best known for the figurines and bobbleheads produced under their ‘Pop!’ line.

“When Mondo was first forming… we had one guiding principle: seek out amazing artists, let their imaginations run wild and unfettered, and together celebrate the movies we loved,” League said in a statement. “I wish everyone on the Mondo team the absolute best and look forward to everything ahead, save the notable exception of the loss of my employee discount.”

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema ranked #12 on Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2022 list of North America’s largest cinema circuits, with 301 at 37 locations.