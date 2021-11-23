Cinemark Will Screen the 2021 Game Awards Live in Theaters on Dec. 9

The Cinemark Jacksonville Atlantic North and XD theater. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cinemark will exclusively bring The Game Awards – previously described by the New York Times as “the closest thing the games business has to its own Oscars” – to the multiplex on Thursday, December 9, when the exhibitor is slated to screen the ceremony live in select theatres across the U.S. Additionally, the theater chain, which has hosted screenings of The Game Awards in previous years, has partnered with 20th Century Studios to offer a “superticket” for the event that will pair an advance screening of the Matthew Vaughn-directed action threequel The King’s Man with the awards show.

“As the first exhibitor to show The Game Awards, we are excited to once again exclusively offer an epic night out by pairing the broadcast of this year’s awards ceremony with an advance screening of The King’s Man,” said Justin McDaniel, Cinemark svp of global content, in a statement. “Cinemark is all about providing the ultimate in-theatre entertainment experience, and there is no better way to watch exclusive game premieres, announcements and anticipated awards than on a larger-than-life screen with immersive surround sound that will make both gamers and movie-lovers feel like they are part of the action.”

Holders of supertickets, which are on sale now at www.cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app, will also receive deals on concessions, including a specially priced $5 large drink and medium popcorn combo. Cinemark will additionally host in-theater giveaways of products from gaming gear brand HyperX, while each “superticket” holder will receive a unique 20% discount code to use on HyperX.com.

Launched in 2014, The Game Awards convenes gaming industry creators, esports champs, influencers and Hollywood talent for an awards ceremony as well as exclusive game world premieres, new game announcements and musical performances. Last year’s ceremony attracted 83 million livestreams, marking a new record for the annual show and representing an 84% viewership increase from the 2019 edition.

Supertickets are available for purchase for $20. More information can be found at www.cinemark.com/gameawards.