GDC Demonstrates Espedeo Supra-5000 Laser Cinema Projector at CinemaCon 2022

The Supra-5000 projector (Image Courtesy of Espedeo)

GDC will demonstrate its Espedeo Supra-5000 in a mini-theatre at CinemaCon 2022. Specifically designed for in-auditorium installation in commercial mini-theatres and other venues, the Supra-5000 DCI projection system is a ceiling-mounted DCI-compliant laser projector with built-in features. Other Espedeo products on display will include the Espedeo PM-2000B Polarized 3D System.

Dr. Man-Nang Chong, founder, chairman, and CEO of GDC Technology Limited, said “The mini-theatre and boutique cinema market is quickly growing globally. With Espedeo products, we are delivering the advanced cinema technology to our dealers and customers entering the emerging trend.”

“The launch of a small laser projector for micro cinemas couldn’t have come at a better time. We’re pleased with the bright, vivid image quality, and amazing color of GDC’s Supra-5000. It was easy to mount inside the auditorium which eliminated the cost to build a projection booth,” said Chris Johnson, CEO of Classic Cinemas.