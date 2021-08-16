GDC Enters the Projector Market with Espedeo Supra Laser Projector at CinemaCon 2021

PRESS RELEASE —

GDC Technology Limited (‘GDC’), a global provider of digital cinema solutions, announced it will enter the projector market at CinemaCon 2021 with the official launch of its Espedeo Supra-5000 RGB Plus Laser Phosphor Cinema Projector from Espedeo Holdings Limited, a GDC company.

GDC will demonstrate Espedeo Supra-5000 in a GoGoCinema mini-theatre at CinemaCon 2021, the live trade show scheduled from August 23 to 26 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in Milano Ballroom III, located on the Promenade level. Demonstrations will be available at the top of every hour during trade show hours on Tuesday, August 24; Wednesday, August 25; and Thursday, August 2. Interested delegates can contact GDC to arrange an individual meeting with a sales consultant at us-sales@gdc-tech.com.

The Supra-5000 demonstrates all-in-one DCI projection system from technologists GDC, Appotronics, and Texas Instruments. Winners of the Projection Expo 2021 Best of Show and the 2020 Red Dot Award for its product design, Supra-5000 is the world’s smallest, quietest, and lightest ceiling-mounted DCI-compliant laser projector with powerful built-in features. It is specifically designed for in-auditorium installation in commercial mini-theatres and other venues such as private home cinemas, hotels, private screening rooms, and yachts.

“We are thrilled to launch Espedeo products at CinemaCon 2021,” GDC Technology Limited founder, chairman, and CEO Man-Nang Chong said. “Entering the projector market is a big step forward for GDC. Typically, we design and manufacture products by collaborating with our distribution and exhibition partners. For Espedeo Supra, we collaborated with Appotronics and Texas Instruments from conception to design to manufacturing. The mini-theatre and boutique cinema market is quickly growing globally. With Espedeo products, we are delivering the advanced cinema technology to our dealers and customers entering the emerging trend.”

Other key features and benefits of Supra-5000: