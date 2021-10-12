GDC Unveils IAB Upgrade Option for DTS:X-Enabled SX-4000 Standalone Integrated Media Block

Image Courtesy of GDC Technology

PRESS RELEASE

Hong Kong, October 12, 2021 — GDC Technology Limited (‘GDC’), a leading global provider of digital cinema solutions, announced today its award-winning GDC SX-4000 Standalone Integrated Media Block™ (IMB) featuring DTS:X immersive audio solution is provided with an upgrade option to enable IAB support.

The SX-4000 IMB has been greatly successful since its launch in 2016. Exhibitors now have the option to upgrade GDC’s current SX-4000 IMBs to DTS:X supporting IAB. This upgrade is designed to support SMPTE’s immersive audio bitstream (IAB) standard ST 2098-2 which represents a major milestone towards the goal of delivering a single interoperable immersive audio format for theatrical distribution. Supporting SMPTE’s IAB will bring even more immersive content to the DTS:X screens worldwide – exactly as the ﬁlmmakers intended.

“SX-4000 is a widely used IMB globally and it enables cinematic presentations with immersive audio, thanks to its “GDC featuring DTS:X” technology. The addition of DTS:X supporting IAB benefits thousands of exhibitors to ease their operations by supporting playback of an interoperable immersive audio Digital Cinema Package (DCP) and brings even more content to their screens. We are committed to continuously add new features not only to our latest products but also the existing models in use by our exhibition partners,” said Mr. Pranay Kumar, CTO of GDC Technology Limited.