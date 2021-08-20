GDC receives “Manufacturer of the Year” Teddy Award from the International Cinema Technology Association

PRESS RELEASE —

GDC Technology Limited (‘GDC’), a global provider of digital cinema solutions, received the International Cinema Technology Association (ICTA) Teddy Award 2020 for Manufacturer of the Year.

The award recipient is determined by active voting members of the ICTA and was presented at the association’s annual convention, held this year from July 18 to 20 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Teddy Award is presented to the ICTA manufacturer which “most closely exemplifies the progressive principals of product development and provides the dealers with service and up-to-date technical and sales information, while supporting the status of its product without qualification.”

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition from our esteemed industry peers. Our mission has always been to design and manufacture the most innovative products possible for the cinema industry by collaborating with our distribution and exhibition partners,” said Dr. Man-Nang Chong, founder, chairman and CEO of GDC Technology Limited. “We take special pride in delivering outstanding customer and technical services. With this encouragement, we will continue to deliver an excellent level of service and advanced cinema technology to our dealers and their customers.”