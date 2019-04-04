GDC Technology Expands the Capability of Cinema Automation CA2.0

PRESS RELEASE

LAS VEGAS, April 3, 2019 — GDC Technology Limited, a leading global provider of digital cinema solutions, announced today it has expanded the capability of the award-winning Cinema Automation (CA2.0) to manage up to 30 screens with its new SCL-4000 Centralized Playback Server. Delegates attending CinemaCon 2019 from April 2 to 4 will be able to experience a live demonstration of a megaplex utilizing CA2.0.

CA2.0 is rapidly becoming a solution of choice to replace a cinemas’ traditional library management system (LMS) and theatre management system (TMS). Since its launch in April at CinemaCon 2018, nearly 1,000 screens worldwide at over 110 locations use CA2.0 to streamline their cinema operation.

Cinema Automation 2.0 (CA2.0)

GDC Cinema Automation 2.0 (CA2.0)is a centralized server solution to provide comprehensive automated management of content storage, playback, show-scheduling, power supply and screening quality – providing exhibitors the premier solution to save time, effort and cost.

CA2.0 incorporates the SCL Centralized Playback Server Series – an integrated centralized storage and playback system designed to streamline content management, and leverages machine intelligence to increase efficiency while dramatically reducing the need for human intervention.

SCL-1000 – up to 8 screens

SCL-2000 – up to 14 screens

SCL-3000 – up to 21 screens

SCL-4000 – up to 30 screens

SCL series servers offer each auditorium access to a wide assortment of movies from a centralized server without the need of local storage attached to every media server. SCL series servers are designed with scalability and reliability in mind. Their storage capacity can be customized based on the number of screens (from four to 30) and the number of movie titles (up to a few thousands DCPs) to be stored and streamed to all the auditoriums.

With the storage capacity increased by up to 100 times when compared to the traditional local storage of a cinema media server, SCL series servers are designed to meet exhibitors’ demand for an “online” content solution that enables them to maintain competitiveness in today’s market. By integrating SCL series servers with cinema automation CA2.0, manualoperation and human intervention are significantly reduced.

In addition to automating the complex procedure of manually preparing or editing show playlists, CA2.0 incorporates other impressive advances, such as:

CA2.0 intelligently manages equipment power supply and assures industry standard screening quality automatically by smart testing and analysis and;

SCL Centralized server can ingest DCP at USB3.0 maximum speed while live-streaming content to all the media servers in a 30-plex

CA2.0 fail-safe technology eliminates interruption in the highly unlikely event of a centralized server failure to ensure that each and every screening continues undisturbed

Live demonstrations of a 20-screen megaplex will be staged at the GDC futuristic booth from April 2 to 4 to showcase this unparalleled milestone in cinema technology. In addition, GDC will be highlighting other cutting-edge technology solutions including the SR family of media servers featuring CineCacheTM, built-in cache memory, allowing content playback to be performed without HDD storage. This system integrates seamlessly with CA2.0.