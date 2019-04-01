GDC Technology Launches New Products at CinemaCon 2019

PRESS RELEASE —

Game-changing technology to automate workflow along with innovative FAST media servers and cost-effective audio solution paves the way for the cinema industry to enter the future

LAS VEGAS, April 1, 2019 — GDC Technology Limited (‘GDC’), a leading global provider of digital cinema solutions, announced today that it will launch a record number of new products at this year’s CinemaCon, held April 1 to 4, 2019. The new products include an expanded capability to manage up to 30 screens with its centralized cinema automation system, two 4K high frame rate (HFR) and 4K 3D next-generation FAST (Flexible Architecture Stable Technology) media server series and a bespoke all-in-in media server designed for cinema display technologies.

“GDC’s passion for innovation is driven by listening to our customers and understanding their evolving needs as the industry develops new filmmaking techniques to attract and engross audiences”, said Dr. Man-Nang Chong, founder, chairman and CEO of GDC Technology. “Our goal is to satisfy their needs by continually improving and automating cinema operations through our reliable first-to-market solutions, helping exhibitors to cut operating costs, increase revenues and improve screening quality. For years we have been tight-lipped about the development of our latest technologies. CinemaCon is the perfect venue to launch the most products in one year in our history.”

Expanded Cinema Automation 2.0 (CA2.0) capability

The revolutionary GDC CA2.0 incorporates the SCL Centralized Playback Server Series, an integrated centralized storage and playback system designed to streamline content management, and leverages machine intelligence to increase efficiency by several orders of magnitude while dramatically reducing the need for human intervention.

The SCL Server Series is the world’s first scalable centralized playback solution:

SCL-1000 – up to 8 screens,

SCL-2000 – 9 to 14 screens,

SCL-3000 – 15 to 21 screens and

SCL-4000 – 22 to 30 screens

Key benefits of SCL Server Series

SCL Series Servers offer each auditorium access to a wide assortment of movies from a centralized server without the need of local storage attached to every media server. They are designed with scalability and reliability in mind. Their storage capacity can be customized based on the number of screens (from 4 to 30) and the number of movie titles (up to a few thousands DCPs) to be stored and streamed to all the auditoriums. With the storage capacity increased by up to 51 times when compared to the traditional method, SCL series servers are the answer to exhibitors’ demand for an “online” content solution that enables them to maintain competitiveness in today’s market.



In addition to automating the complex procedure of manually preparing or editing show playlists, CA2.0 incorporates other impressive advances, such as:

The system intelligently manages equipment power supply and assures industry standard screening quality automatically by smart testing and analysis and;

Its sophisticated fail-safe design helps eliminate interruptions by ensuring that every screening continues undisturbed in the highly unlikely event of a central server failure.

SR Series Standalone Integrated Media Block™ with FAST (Flexible Architecture Stable Technology) for advanced cinematic imagery

Based on proven technology from GDC, a cinema owner’s reliable choice since 2000, GDC’s SR Family was introduced in March at CinemaCon 2017 to rave reviews by exhibitors. This year, the product line expands to include two new media server series designed with advanced features to enhance the imagery.

Key features and benefits of the new SR Series IMBs

Compatibility with new DLP Cinema® projectors

SR-5400 Series is capable of playing DCP content in 4K 3D and 4K@60fps and seamlessly integrates with the new DLP Cinema® projectors from Barco, Christie and NEC. The SR-6400 is capable of 4K 3D and 4K@120fps, and compatible with the new Christie® projector featuring ReaLaser™ illumination and CineLife+™.

The SR Series is designed with diskless CineCache™ (built-in cache memory). Content playback can be performed without the need of local HDD storage.

Take full advantage of show scheduling with Ultra Storage technology that enables the playback of over 2,000 movies with Cinema Automation CA2.0.

Ultra-reliable SR-Series media servers with built-in embedded power electronics used in medical and military products ensuring the overall system stability.

The newly designed web-based UI is user-friendly and intuitive. With drag-and-drop, filtering and navigating functions, operators can easily switch between tabs or pages. Also, wireless access is also enabled by using mobile devices such as a smart phone or tablet.

A proud sponsor of CinemaCon and the Trade Show

GDC is co-sponsoring the International Day Breakfast on Monday, April 1 at 8:15 am. Additionally, GDC is co-sponsoring the Filmmaker’s Roundtable and Luncheon on Thursday, April 4 at noon. During the Trade Show hours, GDC will be showcasing its new products and staging a live demonstrations of a 20-screen megaplex to showcase this unparalleled milestone in cinema technology. To discover more about the numerous benefits of the CA2.0 and the innovative FAST media servers, along with other GDC digital cinema products, visit GDC at Booth #2103A at CinemaCon 2019 from April 2 to 4 at Caesars Palace. Interested delegates can contact GDC to arrange an individual meeting with a sales consultant at marketing@gdc-tech.com.