GDC Technology Launches New SR Series Media Server

LAS VEGAS, April 4, 2019 — GDC Technology Limited (‘GDC’) announced today it is introducing two new SR Series media servers withFlexible Architecture Stable Technology (FAST) for 4K high frame rate (HFR) and next-generation 4K 3D at CinemaCon 2019.

SR Series Standalone Integrated Media Block™ with FAST for advanced cinematic imagery

Based on technology from GDC, GDC’s SR Family was introduced in March at CinemaCon 2017. This year, the product line expands to include two new media server series, the SR-5400 and the SR-6400 series, designed with advanced features to enable the cinematic techniques used by filmmakers to enhance the imagery.

Key features and benefits of the new SR-5400 Series Standalone Integrated Media Block™

Compatibility with new DLP Cinema® projectors projectors

SR-5400 Series is capable of playing DCP content in 4K 3D and 4K@60fps and seamlessly integrates with new DLP Cinema® projectors from the leading DLP Cinema® manufacturers:

The SR Series is designed with diskless CineCache™ (built-in cache memory) playback. Content playback can be performed without the need of local HDD storage.

Take advantage of show scheduling with Ultra Storage technology that enables the playback of over 2,000 movies with Cinema Automation CA2.0.

SR-Series media servers with built-in embedded power electronics used in medical and military products ensuring the overall system stability and near-zero maintenance.

User-friendly and intuitive web-based user interface

The newly designed web-based UI is user-friendly and intuitive. With drag-and-drop, filtering and navigating functions, operators can switch between tabs or pages. Wireless access is also enabled by using mobile devices such as a smart phone or tablet.

With the dual sync mode, 3D content will be exhibited in bright, vivid images as the filmmaker intended.

SR-6400 Series Standalone Integrated Media Block™

The first model, SR-6400C has all the key features and benefits of the SR-5400 Series and further enhances its capabilities to include ground-breaking 4K@120fps playback. It is compatible with the new Christie® projector featuring RealLaser™ illumination and CineLife+™.

“In 2012, moviegoers were introduced to a new ­filmmaking technique to show greater detail. GDC supported this high frame rate technology by introducing solutions for cinemas worldwide to playback the filmmaker’s intent”, said Dr. Man-Nang Chong, founder, chairman and CEO of GDC Technology Limited. “In this industry and in others, the word game-changing is used often. The SR-5400 and SR-6400 IMB Series continues the company’s history of first to market solutions and passion to constantly improve the moviegoing experience. These two new media servers are going to truly change the way the world watches movies with the capability to show futuristic cinematic techniques.”

A sponsor of CinemaCon and the Trade Show

GDC is co-sponsoring the International Day Breakfast on Monday, April 1 at 8:15 am. Additionally, GDC is co-sponsoring the Filmmaker’s Roundtable and Luncheon on Thursday, April 4 at noon. During the Trade Show hours, GDC will showcasing its new products and staging a live demonstrations of a 20-screen megaplex to showcase this unparalleled milestone in cinema technology. To discover more about the numerous benefits of the CA2.0 and the innovative FAST media servers, along with other GDC digital cinema products, visit GDC at Booth #2103A at CinemaCon 2019 from April 2 to 4 at Caesars Palace. Interested delegates can contact GDC to arrange an individual meeting with a sales consultant at marketing@gdc-tech.com.