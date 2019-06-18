GDC Technology Showcases Its Products at CineEurope 2019

PRESS RELEASE —

BARCELONA, June 18, 2019 — GDC Technology Limited (‘GDC’), a leading global provider of digital cinema solutions, announced today that it will showcase the Best New Technology of CinemaCon and other new products at this year’s CineEurope, held from June 17 to 20, 2019 at the CCIB. The new products include an expanded capability to manage up to 30 screens with its centralized cinema automation system, a 4K high frame rate (HFR) and 4K 3D next-generation FAST (Flexible Architecture Stable Technology) media server series, an innovative cost-effective DTS:X™ audio solution in partnership with MAG Audio and a bespoke all-in-one media server designed for cinema display technologies.

“The European cinema market is one of the most diverse, innovative and dynamic regions in the world with cinema owners constantly facing both challenges and opportunities to engage and attract audiences,” said Dr. Man-Nang Chong, founder, chairman and CEO of GDC Technology. “Our goal is to continually satisfy their needs by introducing reliable solutions, helping exhibitors reduce operating costs and improve screening quality with advanced technologies. CineEurope is the perfect venue to showcase our continued investment in their future.”

Expanded Cinema Automation 2.0 (CA2.0) capability

The revolutionary GDC CA2.0 incorporates the SCL Mk2 Centralized Playback Server Series, an integrated centralized storage and playback system designed to streamline content management, and leverages machine intelligence to increase efficiency by several orders of magnitude while dramatically reducing the need for human intervention.

The SCL Mk2 Series is the world’s first scalable centralized playback solution:

SCL-1000 Mk2– up to 8 screens,

SCL-2000 Mk2– 9 to 14 screens,

SCL-3000 Mk2– 15 to 21 screens and

SCL-4000 Mk2– 22 to 30 screens.

Key benefits of SCL Mk2 Series servers

SCL Mk2 Series servers offer each auditorium the access to a wide assortment of movies from a centralized server without the need of local storage attached to every media server. They are designed with scalability and reliability in mind. Their storage capacity can be customized based on the number of screens (from 4 to 30) and the number of movie titles (up to a few thousands DCPs) to be stored and streamed to all the auditoriums. With the storage capacity increased by up to 100 times when compared to the traditional method and the capability to ingest and playback to multiple auditoriums simultaneously, SCL Mk2 Series servers are the answer to exhibitors’ demand for an “online” content solution that enables them to maintain competitiveness in today’s market.

In addition to automating the complex procedures of manually preparing or editing show playlists, CA2.0 incorporates other impressive advances, such as:

the system intelligently manages equipment power supply and assures industry standard screening quality automatically by smart testing and analysis;

its sophisticated fail-safe design helps eliminate interruptions by ensuring that every screening continues undisturbed in the highly unlikely event of a central server failure.

SR-Series Standalone Integrated Media Block™ with FAST (Flexible Architecture Stable Technology) for advanced cinematic imagery

Based on proven technology from GDC, a cinema owner’s reliable choice since 2000, GDC’s SR Family was introduced in March at CinemaCon 2017 to rave reviews by exhibitors. This year, the product line expands to include two new media server series designed with advanced features to enhance the imagery.

Key features and benefits of the new SR-Series IMBs

Compatibility with the next generation of DLP Cinema® projectors

SR-5400 Series is capable of playing DCP content in 4K 3D and 4K@60fps and seamlessly integrates the next generation of DLP Cinema projectors for Barco, Christie and NEC. The SR-6400C is capable of 4K@120fps, 4K@240fps in 3D mode and compatible with the new Christie® projector featuring ReaLaser™ illumination and CineLife+™.

SR-5400 Series is capable of playing DCP content in 4K 3D and 4K@60fps and seamlessly integrates the next generation of DLP Cinema projectors for Barco, Christie and NEC. The SR-6400C is capable of 4K@120fps, 4K@240fps in 3D mode and compatible with the new Christie® projector featuring ReaLaser™ illumination and CineLife+™. Features CineCache™

The SR-Series is designed with diskless CineCache™ (built-in cache memory). Content playback can be performed without the need of local HDD storage.

The SR-Series is designed with diskless CineCache™ (built-in cache memory). Content playback can be performed without the need of local HDD storage. Supports playback of thousands of movies

Take full advantage of show scheduling with Ultra Storage technology that enables the playback of thousands of movies with CA2.0.

Take full advantage of show scheduling with Ultra Storage technology that enables the playback of thousands of movies with CA2.0. High reliability

Ultra-reliable SR-Series media servers with built-in embedded power electronics used in medical and military products ensuring the overall system stability.

Ultra-reliable SR-Series media servers with built-in embedded power electronics used in medical and military products ensuring the overall system stability. User-friendly and intuitive web-based user interface

The web-based IMB SMS offers user-friendly and intuitive UI. With drag-and-drop, filtering and navigating functions, operators can easily switch between tabs or pages. Also, wireless access is also enabled by using mobile devices such as a smart phone or tablet.

Key features and benefits of the cost-effective DTS:X audio solution with MAG Cinema solutions

Traditional cinema processor is not necessary: DANA amplifiers are equipped with digital AES/EBU inputs and necessary processing to receive bitstream directly from the GDC’s media server, thus removing need for external cinema processor.

Clear sound with minimum conversions: Only one digital-to-analog conversion preserves as much of original content as possible.

Only one digital-to-analog conversion preserves as much of original content as possible. Fail-safe operation: Distributed system will keep on working even with some of its components are out of order. Components are easy to reassign or to replace.

Distributed system will keep on working even with some of its components are out of order. Components are easy to reassign or to replace. Easy to connect: Minimal number of devices means easy wiring, simplifying system building, and speeding up the setup process.

Minimal number of devices means easy wiring, simplifying system building, and speeding up the setup process. Lower systems costs: With less devices, total system building costs including setup and tuning expenses are dramatically reduced.

With less devices, total system building costs including setup and tuning expenses are dramatically reduced. Unprecedented 10-year speaker warranty: speakers used with factory supplied presets, are covered by 10 years manufacturer warranty.

A proud sponsor of CineEurope

GDC is co-sponsoring the Happy Hour on the Trade Show Floor on June 18 at 3:00 pm. In addition, GDC will participate on the ICTA Seminar Series panel discussion on disruptive technologies on June 16 at 2:15 pm and present on Innovations in the Pipeline on 18 June at 2:45 pm. Also, GDC will participate on the panel discussing mini-theatres and movies on demand on June 19 at 3:30 pm. To discover more about the numerous benefits of the CA2.0 and the innovative FAST media servers, along with other GDC digital cinema products, visit GDC in meeting room 131, Level P1. Interested delegates can contact GDC to arrange an individual meeting with a sales consultant at marketing@gdc-tech.com.