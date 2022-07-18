GDC to Upgrade Regional Offices to Better Serve Growing Demand from Korean and European Cinema Industry

GDC, a digital cinema solutions provider, has announced the upgrading of two regional offices in response to the increasing demand from the Korean and European cinema industries.

The expansion is coming during GDC Korea’s fourth year and Europe’s 10th year in operation. This upgrade includes more sales and operation centers for both locations with the goal of improving customer service in areas such as installation, maintenance, and returns.

“Moving into this new office further validate our great products, people and potential, and it ensures GDC is best positioned to delivering the highest quality services to our customers in Korea and North Asia, which include major exhibitors and resellers,” said Jason Kim, general manager of GDC office based in Seoul.

“We’re especially pleased to be able to move into a new building with significantly more space. More than anything, this move represents our continued ironclad commitment to serving our resellers and exhibition partners and helping them foster business growth through our wide range of digital cinema solutions,” said Sachin Shetty, executive director of GDC Digital Cinema Technology in Europe.