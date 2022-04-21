Géke Roelink to Receive 2022 UNIC Achievement Award

Image courtesy UNIC / Nanou Beekman

Géke Roelink, the Managing Director of Filmhuis Den Haag, has been named the 2022 recipient of the UNIC Achievement Award. Given each year in recognition of outstanding dedication and service to European cinema exhibition, the award will be presented as part of the CineEurope Awards Ceremony on Thursday, June 23rd in Barcelona, Spain.

A key figure in the Dutch cinema industry for over 20 years, Roelink has been the Managing Director of Filmhuis Den Haag since 2011. She believes that films and moviegoing play a crucial role in social inclusion and are pivotal to a harmonious society. Géke specializes in film programming, marketing and cultural management. Her previous roles have included Director of Presentation at the Eye Filmmuseum (2002-2010) and Head of Marketing Communication and Study Information at the University of Amsterdam (1998-2002). Among other positions held, Géke served as a Board Member of the Netherlands Union of Cinemas (NVBF) for more than 7 years. Currently, she is an advisor to the Netherlands Council of Culture and a Supervisory Board Member of the Imagine Film Festival in the Netherlands. She has also been a mentor in the UNIC Women’s Cinema Leadership Programme.

Phil Clapp, President of UNIC said, “We are absolutely delighted to honor Géke at CineEurope 2022. The award recognizes her incredible passion for the Big Screen, her outstanding career path and her key role in developing both the Dutch and European cinema-going experience. On behalf of the UNIC Board and colleagues from across the industry, I would like to congratulate Géke for this wonderful achievement”.