Gemini Man to Premiere in 120 fps High Frame Rate at TCL Chinese Theatre

Director Ang Lee and Will Smith on the set of Gemini Man from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films. Photo by Ben Rothstein

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ang Lee’s Gemini Man will premiere on October 6 at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, situated on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Paramount release, starring Will Smith in dual roles, was produced in 4K resolution, 3D, and shot at a high frame rate (HFR) of 120 fps (frames per second).



The screening will use Cinity, the new HFR cinema projection system developed by Christie for Huaxia Film Distribution, which offers the latest advances in HFR screening and Christie® RealLaser™ illumination technology. Christie’s strategic partnership with Huaxia Film Distribution and GDC Technology Limited resulted in the development of the Cinity Cinema System based on two Christie CP4450-RGB HFR projectors.

For the premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre, the Cinity cinema system will be configured to produce a brightness of up to 28 foot lamberts using Christie’s laser optical system technology, delivering a 3D viewing experience in 4K resolution at 120fps for each eye.

Paramount is distributing Gemini Man in a range of versions including 2D 4K 24fps through 3D 2K 60fps for use with current cinema projectors, 3D 2K 120fps for Dolby Cinema, and it has mastered a 3D 4K 120fps version in partnership with Christie which will be shown at the premiere and at select locations in Asia.



“We’re proud to be presenting Ang Lee’s incredible film to the premiere audience in 4K resolution, 3D, and at 120 frames a second using the Cinity system with Christie RealLaser technology—a bold specification that exceeds all DCI-compliant presentation systems,” said Kyle Davies, president of domestic distribution at Paramount Pictures. “We are excited by this new technology and look forward to its rollout in theaters worldwide.”



Lee won one Oscar for the best foreign language film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and two directing Oscars for Brokeback Mountain and Life of Pi. His 2016 film Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk was the first feature film to be shot in 120 fps high frame rate—over twice Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, shot at 48 fps, and five times the standard speed of 24 fps.



“Since working with Ang Lee and having created an HFR preview shown at NAB and IBC in 2016, we have demonstrated to the world that Christie is the only projector manufacturer capable of showing 4K, 3D and 120 fps per eye on a giant cinema screen,” said Brian Claypool, vice president, product management, at Christie. “Our partnership with Huaxia Film to develop and promote premium format movies has led us to helping to bring Ang Lee’s vision to life with his latest film, and the results are simply spectacular. It is exciting to be leading the way in this field and helping to deliver exciting new experiences to audiences.”



Christie’s RealLaser projectors comply with DCI standards and deliver more than 95 percent of Rec. 2020 without filtering or color correction, the company stated.